Customer Success Manager
2024-05-17
Do you love sports? Are you great at building relationships? Do you want to help sports clubs and teams take the next step into the future? If so, we have the perfect career opportunity for you.
Job Title: Customer Success ManagerLocation: Stockholm, Sweden (HQ)Employment Type: Full-timeStart Date: 1st September 2024 (Flexible)
About Us
At Solidsport, live streaming sports is our expertise, and our vision is for all sports at all levels to have the opportunity to be broadcast live. We make it easy for every team and club to start live streaming their games and events, supporting all types of productions, while also creating new revenue streams.
In 2023 alone, over 100,000 matches and events were streamed via our platform, at the same time as we passed the milestone of now having generated over 10,000,000 to sports organizations. Now, we are ready to take the next step. Solidsport is accelerating its growth both nationally and globally.
Our headquarters are located in the newly built Stockholm 01, with excellent transportation links and within walking distance of the city center.
We are looking for new talents who want to join us on our growth journey and simultaneously create new opportunities and revenues for sports worldwide.
Sounds like you? Then please continue reading.
About the Role
As Customer Success Manager you will be part of our Commercial team and therefore play a key role in contributing to the company's success by creating the best customer experience. You will maintain ongoing contact and visit our sports clubs and teams, helping them get started and maximize their use of our platform.
Key Responsibilities Ensure a smooth onboarding process for both new and existing teams and clubs in Sweden.
Building strong relationships with our teams & clubs, helping them produce high quality streams and maximise their revenue.
Identify and offer new products and services based on our partners' needs.
We Believe You: Are a driven and social person who brings your energy to the team.
Are unpretentious and a good problem solver.
Have a general interest in sports.
Are a quick learner, who loves a challenge.
Are fluent in Swedish and English.
Relevant education in sports or sport management.
Have experience from working with or for a sports organisation.
Our Goal as an Employer:
Solidsport is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Please refrain from including your photo and age in your application.
What matters most to us is your personality, motivation, and competitive spirit. We would love to talk to you if you see yourself as a strong-minded person who loves challenges and is eager to learn new things that can help you develop or drive amazing product experiences.
Interested?
We review applications on a rolling basis, and the start date for the job is flexible. The right candidate can start with us immediately. Is that you? We look forward to meeting you!
