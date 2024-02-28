Customer Success Manager
Join Net Insight, a global leader in open media transport solutions, serving leading media companies for 25 years. We enable seamless and uninterrupted mission-critical media networks in over 70 countries, ensuring the best experience for viewers during major live events in sports, news, and entertainment
Dive into the heart of customer experience with Net Insight! As our Customer Success Manager, you're not just a liaison; you're a catalyst for customer success and satisfaction.
ABOUT THE POSITION
Our Customer Success Managers serve as crucial liaisons between our customers and Net Insight. They frequently take on the responsibility of being the sole point of contact for all operational concerns, guiding the entire process from start to completion. The Customer Success Manager plays a pivotal role in ensuring seamless deployment and maximizing the value derived from our products.
Key responsibilities
•
Guide and Grow: Lead a smooth onboarding experience and be the trusted advisor for all phases of the customer lifecycle.
•
Empower and Educate: Deliver targeted training and support, enabling customers to fully leverage our technology in their unique settings.
•
Monitor and Motivate: Keep a keen eye on performance metrics to ensure continuous engagement and alignment with customer goals.
QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS
We're seeking a dynamic individual who flourishes in fast-paced environments and infuses every interaction with positive energy. This role calls for an exceptional communicator capable of simplifying complex technical concepts into clear, actionable insights. The ideal candidate possesses a strong technical foundation coupled with a fervent passion for propelling customer success within the technology sector. If you're driven by innovation and thrive on making complex technology accessible and engaging, you might just be the perfect fit for our team.
To find this role a good match, we believe you come with:
• Bachelor's degree in a technical discipline.
• Experience in nurturing customer relationships and delivering technical solutions
• Knowledge in networking, Linux, cloud tech, and security, with an appetite for learning and innovation.
• Fluent English communication skills, both verbal and written.
It's nice if you have
• Knowledge of the Nimbra portfolio, Waterfall/Agile methodologies, and Grafana
• Background in a dynamic industry with continuous upgrades
• Technical expertise in solution architecture, technical management, development, or systems integration.
At Net Insight, we prioritize passion and a thirst for learning over checkboxes. If you're eager to contribute and join our journey, regardless of your background, we encourage you to apply and share how you can help shape the future of Net Insight.
WELCOME TO APPLY
Be part of our dynamic team at Net Insight's Stockholm headquarters, enjoying a full-time, permanent role with the flexibility of remote and office work. Apply now and help us shape the future of media transport.
For more information about the position, please contact Hiring Manager Kalle Eneroth at kalle.eneroth@netinsight.net
.
ABOUT NET INSIGHT
Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.
Net Insight is revolutionizing video transport and media cloud technology. Trusted by the world's leading broadcasters, our Emmy® Award-winning Nimbra technology guarantees flawless media delivery across all platforms. With hundreds of partnerships in over 70 countries, we offer unparalleled flexibility and service, supporting all major industry standards and protocols. Join us in driving the next wave of media transport innovation.
For more information, please visit www.netinsight.net
Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight
LinkedIn: @Net Insight, www.linkedin.com/company/net-i...
