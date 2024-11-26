Customer Success Manager - German speaking
2024-11-26
Are you driven by creating high customer satisfaction and delivering an exceptional user experience? Do you want to be part of a growing software company where you can take initiative and truly make a difference? At Verendus, we are now looking for an ambitious Customer Success Manager to join our team in Jönköping, someone who will help us develop how we work with our customers and make them more successful with our products.
At Verendus, you will work with the most widely used business system in the recreational vehicle industry-a growing sector filled with opportunities. We strive to create an environment where we can apply the latest technologies to elevate our products and services to the next level. Our mission is to help our customers and users achieve their full potential, ultimately contributing to more people enjoying leisure adventures on the road, at sea, and in the mountains.
About the Role
As part of the Customer Success team, you will be responsible for ensuring that our German-speaking customers and users get the maximum value from our product. Your focus will be on building strong relationships with our German customers, understanding their needs and goals, and collaborating with your colleagues to continuously improve our processes and services. Over time, the role may also include managing our customers in the UK.
The position is based at our headquarters in Science Park Towers, Jönköping.
Your main responsibilities include:
Onboarding new customers and ensuring they have the right conditions for success with Verendus.
Analyzing customer data to identify opportunities for improvement.
Proactively contacting customers to build strong relationships, discuss improvement areas, and highlight relevant products and add-ons.
Collaborating with colleagues to address customer challenges.
Developing and implementing strategies to enhance our ability to make our customers successful.
About You
Your mindset is just as important as your experience for thriving in this role. That said, we believe you have previous experience in Customer Success, preferably within IT.
We also expect you to:
Be fluent in German and English, both written and spoken.
Have experience with business-to-business (B2B) interactions.
Possess the ability to build and maintain strong customer relationships.
Be skilled in analyzing and evaluating data.
Additionally, we hope you are passionate about helping others, curious, solution-oriented, and have an interest in software. Perhaps you even have experience working with SaaS solutions. You take initiative in proposing improvements and finding paths forward.
Since many of us at Verendus do not have Swedish as our first language, it is perfectly fine if you are new to Swedish and comfortable communicating in English with colleagues.
Who We Are
Verendus offers the market-leading business system for the recreational vehicle industry in Europe, with over 600 customer facilities and thousands of daily users. Our customers are dealers of motorhomes, caravans, boats, ATVs, snowmobiles, and motorcycles. We are an international company with offices in Sweden, Norway, and Germany. Our team of over 40 colleagues comes from various parts of the world and works across product management, system development, sales, and customer success.
We work in teams driven by clear initiatives and believe in a culture where engagement is fueled by clear goals, results-oriented focus, and where everyone plays a key role. Collaboration is an incredibly important part of this role, as you will work closely with colleagues across different teams.
If you value team spirit, innovation, openness, and having fun at work, Verendus could be the right workplace for you. We believe in a strong and engaged team with happy colleagues who, in turn, create satisfied customers, competitiveness, and a promising future.
Interested? Get in Touch!
Does this sound like a team, workplace, and culture where you would thrive? If so, we would love to hear from you! Apply for the position, connect with us, or share this with someone you think would be a great fit.
For questions about the role, team, or company, feel free to reach out to Elin Andersson, Tech Talent Acquisition Specialist at Progrits.
Verendus is Part of Progrits
Verendus is part of Progrits-a Nordic software group with 14 entrepreneur-driven companies specializing in the automotive, transport & logistics, and integrated e-commerce sectors. We are driven by technical innovation, with a strong focus on delivering customer value. Since 2023, Progrits has been part of Axcel, a Nordic private equity firm with a strong interest in the tech sector.
Being part of Progrits means more opportunities for growth, both for us as a company and for you as an employee, while also providing greater stability.
If you're like us, we believe you want to feel a sense of purpose at work-and contribute to making Verendus an even better and more fun place to work. Because fun is important-work is too big a part of life not to enjoy it. Ersättning
