Customer Success Associate
Web Manuals International AB / Backofficejobb / Malmö Visa alla backofficejobb i Malmö
2023-01-10
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Web Manuals International AB i Malmö
Web Manuals is growing!
Join our international and diverse team and be a part of a fast growing SaaS company aiming for the sky! Web Manuals is helping the Aviation Industry enhance their success, flight safety and happiness by offering a cloud-based document management system that is making operators safer and more agile.
Our product is currently used by more than 480 clients all over the world and we are continuously growing! We are as focused on our expansion as we are on our customer satisfaction and quality in development. This requires a high performing, ambitious team and currently we are almost 60 team members working from our offices in Malmö, Sweden, San Diego, USA and Singapore!
So, do you want to be part of our young and fast growing team, working in an international setting and building your career in a strongly value-based, global culture? If yes, this is your opportunity!
We are looking for an excellent Customer Success Associate
As a Web Manuals Customer Success Associate you build long-lasting customer relationships to drive retention and system satisfaction. Your targets are clear, and your freedom is great, only matched by your own motivation and ability to structure your days. To support you in your daily work, you will have an effective organization with a broad experience and competence behind you. We offer you a unique opportunity to both create and experience a fantastic journey together with us!
Responsibilities in the role
Building relationships proactively with customers to enhance their knowledge, guiding them through the customer journey and keeping them informed.
Understanding and addressing the customers' needs before they are aware of them themselves.
Provide technical support and ad-hoc training to customers who use the company's product, replying to inbound queries.
Maintain excellent service standards, going above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction and retention.
Coordinate Web Manuals implementation projects.
Contact and visit customers on a regular basis.
Ensure customers remain satisfied with the product by educating them about functional capabilities and possible upgrades.
Inform customers about upcoming various events.
Renewing customer contracts.
Aid with the development and improvement of the product by gathering feedback to identify recurring issues and addressing these with the development team.
What do we offer you?
To be part of a forward thinking, fast growing SaaS company in the aviation industry.
A strong value-based culture with fantastic opportunities to grow, develop and influence both your daily work and the business strategies.
A global, dynamic and diverse environment. Our team is from all over the world and together we speak 20+ languages.
To develop your skills with an internationally growing brand and to take part in developing new strategies.
A thorough onboarding where you get to know our customers, the industry, the company, our values and our services.
Who are we looking for?
You are an individual that is excited about SaaS, Customer Success & Aviation and even more so, about growing as person.
You have a team-oriented mindset, ability to see the "big picture" - because you understand that our entire team must meet our goals for Web Manuals to be successful.
You are structured and analytic and continuously seek to improve everything you do.
You are excellent with building trustful relationships and understanding the customer's needs.
You are a clear and professional communicator since communication with customers and peers is part of your daily work.
You have technical aptitude and the ability to understand and explain complex concepts in simple terms.
You can work independently, drive your own projects and quickly get into new work-related situations.
You are quality conscious and committed to your work at all levels. We feel strongly about digitizing and simplifying processes and we hope you feel the same way.
You are self-motivated and easily see what needs to get done.
You have a pragmatic mindset and like to solve problems.
You have a good understanding of the business and solution and service partners and can identify new business opportunities.
A successful candidate should have the following qualifications
A university degree
Experience of working in a relationship building role
Experience from project management
Proficiency in English
Experience from the IT or Software industry is meriting
Experience of working in an international environment is also meriting
Any additional language is meriting
Experience from the aviation industry is also meriting Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Web Manuals International AB
(org.nr 556942-2685), https://webmanuals.aero/
Nordenskiöldsgatan 11 A (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
7329447