The Workers Of First Impression AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm

2021-04-11



Anyfin has helped customers save millions by refinancing expensive consumer credits, but they aim even higher. New markets, new tools, new products and new ways of improving people's financial situation. This means Anyfin need more brains and hearts. More people as passionate as they are are. We hope this could be you!



Anyfin have recently launched their services in Germany and it's time to extend the Customer Success team with new brilliant and service oriented stars!



Being a Customer Success Agent means...



Working with tasks such as translations, improving processes and find the best way to grow the business in Germany.

Analyzing and evaluating more complicated customer applications to deliver suitable offers.

Handling communication with customers via email, phone, chat and social media.



Anyfin are truly passionate about being on the customers side and creating an outstanding customer experience. As a part of our tightly knit team you will impact the customer and the success of the company on a daily basis. Anyfin is growing very fast and this is not an ordinary 9 to 5 job, but rather a great start for you to develop within the company!



We believe you...



Have excellent communication skills in German and English

Have worked with customer service for at least 1-2 years

Are keen to learn and willing to take initiative

Are self-motivated, fearless and have a great desire to contribute to the team and spread a positive atmosphere around you

Are located in Stockholm and can work from the office (at least post-corona)



If you have experience in credit handling, it is considered meritorious



More about Anyfin

Anyfin is a thriving startup based in Sweden making it dead simple to save money on installments and credit cards. Putting a stop to overpriced financial products and capturing generations fed up with traditional banks. They are a small but fast-growing team of 80 co-workers specializing in design, programming, artificial intelligence, customer success and credit underwriting. Working at Anyfin is an exciting journey, where employees are all close to the decision making and the development of the company. They constantly explore new ways, fail fast and challenge themselves to improve. They never settle.



Anyfin is a great place to work because...



Their interests are in alignment with the customers.

They truly care for people, which means people can trust them without a doubt.

Technology is king, so they want to do it right from the start: agile, modular and on the forefront of innovation.



Together with strong financial backing, it's a pretty sweet deal!



For this recruitment, Anyfin and The Wofi has teamed up. We are looking forward hearing from you! Make sure you apply as soon as possible to optimize your chances, it's an opportunity you dont want to miss out on. Any questions? You can reach Tom at



Search words: credit, credit handling, customer success, german, german-speaking



Varaktighet, arbetstid

Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse



Publiceringsdatum

2021-04-11



Ersättning

Lön enligt överenskommelse



Så ansöker du

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-28

Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan



Företag

The Workers Of First Impression AB



Jobbnummer

5683733



