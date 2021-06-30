Customer Service Support Tech Lead - Partille - Technogarden AB - Elektronikjobb i Partille
Customer Service Support Tech Lead - Partille
Technogarden AB / Elektronikjobb / Partille
2021-06-30

Are you looking for an exciting new challenge - one where you can really make a difference? Are you passionate about technology and keen to share your expertise internationally? This is an exciting new opportunity to join the #SoftwareEngineering team, part of the EMEA Software Operations department, based in the Partille Office. You will lead a team who develops software customizations to Swisslog's standard software solutions for manual and automated warehousing operations in support of the company's complete product portfolio. The position includes overall responsibility for the technical realization of the software project and support the software project team members.

YOUR PROFILE - WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science/Information technology or equivalent
Fluency in Swedish and English
Strong Java (SE,EE)
Enterprise frameworks: EJB 3.1, Spring
Enterprise Java APIs - JPA, JMS
SQL programming
Understanding of Relational database concepts and architecture

WHAT WE OFFER

We are part of a global organization that strives to provide opportunities, a healthy work-life balance and a wide range of social activities. Just some of the benefits our teams enjoy includes:
A great working environment
Working with advanced technologies
Encourages new ideas & innovations
Empowerment & project ownership
Multi-cultural workplace that promotes diversity
Future-oriented projects with leading brands
Hands on training & skills development
Domestic and international career opportunities.

In this recruitment process we work together with Technogarden. if you are interested in this position please apply and add your CV.

Selection will be done continuously so please do not wait to submit your application.

If you have any questions, please contact recruitment consultant Carina Grip carina.grip@technogarden.se or Rebecka Kvarnestedt rebecka.kvarnestedt@technogarden.se.

