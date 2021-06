Customer Service Support Tech Lead - Partille - Technogarden AB - Elektronikjobb i Partille

Are you looking for an exciting new challenge - one where you can really make a difference? Are you passionate about technology and keen to share your expertise internationally? This is an exciting new opportunity to join the #SoftwareEngineering team, part of the EMEA Software Operations department, based in the Partille Office. You will lead a team who develops software customizations to Swisslog's standard software solutions for manual and automated warehousing operations in support of the company's complete product portfolio. The position includes overall responsibility for the technical realization of the software project and support the software project team members.YOUR PROFILE - WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FORBachelor's degree in Computer Science/Information technology or equivalentFluency in Swedish and EnglishStrong Java (SE,EE)Enterprise frameworks: EJB 3.1, SpringEnterprise Java APIs - JPA, JMSSQL programmingUnderstanding of Relational database concepts and architectureWHAT WE OFFERWe are part of a global organization that strives to provide opportunities, a healthy work-life balance and a wide range of social activities. Just some of the benefits our teams enjoy includes:A great working environmentWorking with advanced technologiesEncourages new ideas & innovationsEmpowerment & project ownershipMulti-cultural workplace that promotes diversityFuture-oriented projects with leading brandsHands on training & skills developmentDomestic and international career opportunities.