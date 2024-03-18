Customer Service Specialist with an academic degree in chemical technology
2024-03-18
From innovative ideas to successful companies
Through active ownership in innovation-driven companies, mainly within water technology, quality of life and security, Sandberg Development helps to drive growth and to benefit society. Sandberg Development is either the sole owner or co-owner of Aimpoint, GAIM, Nordisk Clean Solution, RESCUE Intellitech, SWATAB, ISEC Monitoring Systems, Orbital Systems, Drupps and publicly listed Camurus.
Our focus on developing Swedish innovations as a springboard for successful products and companies serves as the foundation of our group. We work together to improve organizations and to identify unmet business opportunities, efforts that have also resulted in spin-off projects and new companies. Today, our companies develop and sell products that are available across the world.
For us to take the next step to support our initiative of Servitization in some of our subsidiaries we are now strengthening our Customer Service. Sandberg Development Service will support our subsidiaries with technical service.
We're looking for an innovative problem solver
Our ideal candidate for the vacancy has an academic degree in engineering/ chemical technology. Because we work in an international environment, you need to be able to write and speak English fluently.
Your ideal qualifications:
• An academic degree in technology, preferable chemical technology
• Experience in the field of chemistry
• Communicative skills
• Proficiency in English
• Other language skills are an advantage
You will be part of a task-oriented team for 12 months, so we are also looking for an employee with great social skills, an interest in analysis and problem solving who can quickly get up to speed with new tasks and can challenge established ways of thinking. As a person, you stand out with your communicative skills and capacity to go from idea to action. For you, it comes naturally to collaborate to achieve success and to make a difference. You are determined and passionate about contributing to our continued growth journey.
Roles and responsibilities:
Supervise customer service team
Handle customer complaints
Develop standards and procedures
Hiring and training
Monitoring, analyze and report results.
The position is in Malmö and involves travelling.
Apply to Sandberg Development today. We look forward to receiving your completed application along with an attached CV and personal letter. Our selection process will be ongoing, submit your application to us latest by April 7th, 2024.
Mark your application with "Customer Service Specialist"
All information is handled confidentially in accordance with the current Sandberg Development Privacy Policy and the new Personal Data Act GDPR. This means that we can only handle your application this way, thank you for your understanding!
