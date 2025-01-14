Customer Service Representative To Bonesupport
2025-01-14
"Restoring health to improve the quality of life for patients with bone disorders." The Mission is clear and BONESUPPORT AB want you to be a part of the journey. Here is a chance to contribute with your experience in an agile and creative company with extraordinary products, come and join BONESUPPORT as Customer Service Representative!
OM TJÄNSTEN
BONESUPPORT is an innovative and rapidly growing orthobiologics company, based in Lund, Sweden. In 2017, BONESUPPORT AB was listed on the stock exchange market. The company has 140 employees spread globally of which approximately 60 are based in Sweden. To further strengthen the company, BONESUPPORT is now looking for an experienced and driven Customer Service Representative to be a part of their Customer Service team located at the head office in Lund.
You will be working together with skilled, dedicated people who enjoy working in a fast growing and innovative organization. They offer a dynamic and stimulating workplace and strive for generating great teamwork, innovation, passion, and performance.
You are offered
At BONESUPPORT we value personal skills as much as professional qualifications. You will be working together with skilled, dedicated people who enjoy working in a fast growing and innovative organization. We offer a dynamic and stimulating workplace and strive for generating great teamwork, innovation, passion, and performance. We believe in our journey and take pride in what we do!
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In this role, you will play a central part in ensuring a seamless customer experience. You will be involved in the complete O2C process, as well as warehousing and shipping.
In your daily work you will have collaboration with various stakeholders throughout the organization. You will provide exceptional, customer service through email and over the phone. You will strive to deliver a consistently high level of service and with a proactive mindset, you will actively contribute to continuous improvements within the customer service organization.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Relevant work experience from a similar position within customer service - preferably within the MedTech industry, or other similar administrative role within the supply chain.
• Fluent in English and Swedish.
• Experienced in Microsoft office package or similar as well as experience from working with ERP systems.
It is meritorious if you have
• Additional language skills, preferably Spanish, German or French.
• Experience from tender administration.
• Experience from a similar industry, providing valuable sector knowledge.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Team player
• Thorough
• Responsible
• Organized
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CREAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. Bonesupport has around 130 employees and almost half of them are based in Lund at the company headquarters.
