Customer Service Representative at Multicultural Growth Company - J2 Sourcing AB
Customer Service Representative at Multicultural Growth Company
J2 Sourcing AB / Malmö
2021-07-07

Would you like to work with Customer Service at J2 Sourcing in Malmö?

Our business is booming, and we need to expand our Customer Service team with an additional colleague. This is a unique opportunity for a Customer service oriented person to become an important part of a business-minded, open and highly professional company, where your talent will contribute to our continued success.

J2 Sourcing is a successful and fast growing company with an international scope, where you will be working with customers as well as colleagues, from all over the world. Welcome to apply!

This is us

J2 Sourcing is an independent distributor of electronics components. We specialize in solving production component shortages for our wide customer base, by using our worldwide network of suppliers. We cut production costs by maintaining the best market expertise in our field and thus unique knowledge on how to make purchases, at the most competitive current prices.

This is Your job

This is a varied role, where your main responsibilities will include:

Registration and follow-up of orders

Monitoring purchases, follow-up on deliveries and resolving of any deviations

Updating customers regarding their orders and sending confirmations

Various administrative tasks

This is You

To succeed in the role and at the company, you need to be a service-minded professional, with a positive outlook on life. You are solution-oriented, and always up for a challenge! You thrive in a fast-changing business environment and take great responsibility for your work. A few years of experience from a customer support role would be great!

You speak and write English on a mother tongue level. Any additional languages, especially German, Italian and/or Danish will be a great advantage as well as experience from Visma or a similar ERP system.

This is a full-time position, based in Malmö. Ongoing selection.

We look forward to hearing from you!

