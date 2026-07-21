Customer Service Representative
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2026-07-21
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Customer Service Representative – Husqvarna Construction
Are you a service-minded and detail-oriented professional who enjoys working closely with customers, sales teams and internal stakeholders? At Husqvarna Construction, we are looking for a Customer Service Representative to join our Customer Care team and help deliver an excellent customer experience while ensuring smooth order and delivery processes.
What We Offer
At Husqvarna Construction, we believe that great results are achieved when people collaborate, share knowledge and support one another. You will join a close-knit Customer Care team consisting of colleagues across Sweden and Finland, working together to support customers and the sales organization.
You will have the opportunity to develop broad expertise across customer service, logistics, systems and business processes while working in a collaborative environment that encourages learning, ownership and continuous improvement.
About the Role
As a Customer Service Representative, you are a key contributor to our daily business operations. You will serve as an important link between customers, sales teams, logistics partners and internal stakeholders, ensuring that customer inquiries, orders and deliveries are handled efficiently and with high quality.
You will take ownership of customer cases from start to finish, proactively communicate updates, and help ensure a smooth customer experience throughout the entire process.
Key Responsibilities
Handle incoming customer inquiries via phone and email.
Register, process and follow up customer orders.
Provide information regarding pricing, availability and delivery times.
Support the sales organization with order management, inventory status and customer-related matters.
Manage returns, credits and customer follow-up activities.
Coordinate deliveries, shipments and transportation solutions.
Work with ERP and business systems to ensure accurate information and efficient processes.
Collaborate closely with colleagues, internal stakeholders and external partners.
Contribute to process improvements and share knowledge within the team.
Support occasional projects, trade fairs and marketing-related activities.
Who You Are
We are looking for someone who enjoys helping others and takes pride in delivering excellent service. You are organized, accountable and motivated by solving problems while maintaining a high level of quality.
You are curious and eager to learn, particularly when it comes to systems, products and technical information. You collaborate well with others, communicate clearly and contribute positively to the team environment.
Qualifications
Previous experience in customer service, order administration, or a similar customer-facing role – or a strong motivation to develop within customer support.
Strong administrative and organizational skills.
Ability to work efficiently across multiple systems and processes.
Good technical aptitude and interest in learning technical products and documentation.
Experience with ERP systems is beneficial but not required.
Professional proficiency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Ability to work independently while being a collaborative team player.
Location
Jönköping
How We Work
We believe the best ideas happen when we're connected. We spend most of our time together in the office, creating space for collaboration, creativity, and fast decision-making. This is consistent across all our global offices and helps us maintain a strong culture, support learning and development, and ensure everyone has access to the people and resources they need to thrive.
Development
At Husqvarna Construction we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We're Bold, We're Dedicated and We Care
The Application
Apply as soon as possible, as we apply ongoing selection. Please note that applications are not accepted via email due to GDPR regulations.
For questions regarding the position, please contact Hiring Manager Sofia Runn, Customer Care Manager at Sofia.Runn@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Katarina Engberg at katarina.engberg@husqvarnagroup.com
About Husqvarna Construction Division
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technology development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally on all relevant sales channels. Please read more at https://www.husqvarnaconstruction.com/int/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Industrigatan 8 (visa karta
)
553 02 JÖNKÖPING Jobbnummer
10007971