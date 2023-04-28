Customer Service Representative
2023-04-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sweden Rent a Car AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Borås
, Växjö
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Rental Operations Agent is responsible for assisting customers with their various needs when renting vehicles as well as marketing the company's services and products. This role includes customer contact, managing and processing rental agreements and payments, and providing information about rental rates and policies. A Rental Operations Agent may also be responsible for checking vehicles in and out, performing inspections, and upselling products and services. This role usually requires an ability for excellent customer service, the ability to sell and to work in a fast-paced environment.
Some specific responsibilities of a Rental Operations Agent may include:
• Manage rental agreements and payments, provide information on rental costs, policies and available vehicles
• Upsell of additional products and services, such as insurance and GPS navigation systems
• Describe and clarify the final cost for customers and ensure that the customer signs the rental agreement
• Assist customers with directions and travel information
• Maintain accurate records and complete paperwork
• Perform daily back-office tasks (manage emails, prepare station reports)
Incept vehicles to identify damage or problems and document these using appropriate tools and evaluate whether any necessary changes are required
Perform thorough inspections of vehicles and ensure that the vehicle is prepared for the next car hire
Ensure that parking for rental vehicles is organised and well maintained
Resolve customer complaints and problems in a professional and timely manner
Ensure safe and safety precautions are always followed
Demand:
Upper secondary education or equivalent level of education
Fluent English in speech and writing
Previous experience in sales or customer service, especially from the car rental industry, retail or hotel industry, with 1-2 years preferred.
Valid B driving license without remarks
Open to work flexible schedules, including weekends
Proven skills in communication with other people
A natural team player
Demonstrated ability to handle several things at the same time and to perform well in a fast-paced environment
A friendly, optimistic and proactive attitude
Note: The role above is a combination of Rental Sales Agent and Rental Return Agent role and responsibilities.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-28
(org.nr 556102-2822)
411 35 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Avis Göteborg - Södra vägen 23 Jobbnummer
7709698