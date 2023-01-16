Customer Service representative - Danish speaking
2023-01-16
Tjänstebeskrivning & erbjudande
Do you like golf, problem solving, and customer service? We are now hiring a Danish speaking colleague who can support our customer service team with our Danish market.
Dormys customer service team knows all there is to know about golf balls, gloves, clubs, and everything in between. However, working with customer service at Dormy isn 't just about answering questions. We expect our future colleague to both create, build, and strengthen customer relationships. You should therefore love to interact with people, have great social skills and a passion for customer service.
Is this you? Then you might be our next costumer service star. At Dormy you will be given the opportunity to develop as part of a positive, outgoing team that works toward the goal of giving every costumer the ultimate golfing experience.
Personprofil
What are we looking for?
• You are an individual with an ability to prioritize and keep calm when handling demands from various sides.
• Important that you are a good communicator.
• You have a background in golf or an interest in golf. With that being said, we value social skills a lot more than golf skills.
• Your first language is Danish, and you have no issues typing or speaking English. Knowing Swedish is a bonus.
In addition to the above, we see that you have the right qualities, such as unprestigious, team player and responsible. PerformIQ looks at personnel with a sports background. Write a few lines about yourself and your sporting background.
Form of employment: Permanent part-time employment per agreemant that starts with a 6-months trial employment.
Access: February 2023 or per agreement
Location: At Dormys headquarters in Örebro or at office in Arninge, Stockholm
Företagspresentation
Today Dormy has 11 stores and one outlet in Sweden and 160 permanent employees (although in peak season the number of employees reaches almost 350). In Örebro, Dormy now has a 7,300 m2 facility with a store, head office, central warehouse and canteen.
In addition, Dormy's e-commerce is in the middle of an expansion phase. In 2018, Dormy launched e-commerce sites in Norway, Finland and Denmark; in 2020 in Germany and in October 2021, sites were launched for France, Austria and the Netherlands.
Om PerformIQ
About PerformIQ
PerformIQ - recruitment of personnel with characteristics from sports/association life, is our partner regarding recruitment. We refer any questions about the position to our Recruitment Consultant Helena Bergström at helena.bergstrom@performiq.se
. Submit your application already today as interviews take place continuously and may be added before the application deadline.
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
