Customer Service/Post-Sales Support Specialist
2025-09-09
We are looking for a Customer Service/Post-Sales Support Specialist för a global company in Nyköping/Västerås. Start is in mid-October, 1 year limited contract to begin with.
Description:
As a Post-Sales Support Specialist, you will join our team in Nyköping/Västerås. The job involves working with post-sales customer requests striving to meet and exceed our customer expectations. This is a role where structured approach and customer-centric mindset are needed. When You enjoy development, support quality approach and are driven by building strong relationships with business, then this is a great opening for you!
This role reports to Customer Operations Manager
• Ensuring the resolution of post-sales customer requests/complaints/disputes (e.g., damage, shortage, technical, warranty, non-conformity, commercial returns, etc.) by coordinating with Sales, Operations, Feeder Factory Quality, and other internal and/or external teams.
• Acting as an escalation point for technical issues reported by customers.
• Tracking disputes and pro-actively coordinating the resolution with the necessary functions to ensure payments by customers.
• Providing appropriate solution for customer claims, and coordinating with related teams to ensure the complete handling of the complaints and/or disputes.
• Ensuring containment actions, returns, credits and debits are processed.
• Collecting and archiving documentation regarding the requests/claims/disputes within the target timelines and also ensuring all outcome actions are recorded and closed in the systems in scope of responsibility.
• Analyzing trends within the claims process to highlight any repetitive failures to further support continuous improvement.
Background
• Experience in Post Sales Services/complaint management or Customer Services, preferably in a similar industry and B2B.
• Good knowledge of SAP, Sales force and OCR/Esker
• Proficiency in MS Office application.
• Ability to handle many tasks at the same time and great self-management skills.
• An open-mindedness and personality who always strives to understand customer requirements and tries to find the best possible solution.
• Good communication skills and intercultural understanding.
• Fluency in both English and Swedish, written and spoken alike, is a must. Another Nordic language is an advantage
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Nyköping or Västerås. Start is mid-October, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Nyköping or Västerås.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
721 71 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9498651