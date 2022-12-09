Customer Service & Supply Chain Manager Till Krahn Nordics AB
This is a crucial role in ensuring we deliver the best possible service to our customers while being in full command of our supply chain. You will lead a team of six and together you will be key in developing your function going forward. You will be an active part of our management team.
Based in the Swedish Headquarter in Gothenburg you will be responsible for:
• Developing your team, focusing on strong supply chain customer service
• Building robust processes, aligned with the overall business strategy
• Production and transport planning
• Stock management/optimization
• You will also be responsible for managing an SAP implementation-project during 2023/2024
Background
It is likely that you come from a solid background within customer service, logistics and/or Supply Chain and that you are driven by proactively supporting external as well as internal customers. You are
result oriented and quality driven, with the ability to plan and execute accordingly. This is enabled by project management skills such as a clear drive and a natural ability to follow up. You are also fact-based and am no stranger to analysing and using data as a foundation for decisions and strategies. Of course, you are fluent in Swedish and English. Experience from a similar industry is definitely valuable.
KRAHN Nordics is the new name for three established and highly successful businesses; former AmphoChem, a market leading chemical distributor, supplying customized formulations and raw materials across a range of industries, former Pemco Additives, a pioneer at the heart of the fuels, lubricants and petrochemical industry and former Temper Technology, now KRAHN Specialty Fluids, manufacturer of environmentally friendly heat transfer fluids and antifreeze products for fire protection, globally. We are increasingly tech-oriented and distribute a wide range of chemical ingredients to customers in the cleaning and disinfection industry, paint and coatings, personal care, fuel and lubricant industries and we are representing well reputed multinational companies.
Application & Contact
In this assignment we cooperate with Recruitment Consultants Anna-Maria Engdahl and Stefan Kristoffersson, stefan@caminero.se
