Job Title: Customer Service & Logistics Team Leader
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (on site)
Job description:
The primary mission of this role is to lead the Customer Service & Logistics team and oversee site distribution operations. You will be responsible for ensuring services are delivered efficiently, cost-effectively, and in compliance with customs regulations, adhering to the highest standards in Good Distribution Practice (GDP) for freight. You will manage the physical goods interface between the factory and the market, act as a pillar of customer-centric activities, and drive process and operational excellence.
Key responsibilities:
Team Leadership: Lead and develop the Customer Service and Logistics team, ensuring high performance and customer satisfaction.
Operational Management: Oversee distribution operations, ensuring compliance with GDP and customs regulations, and manage the physical goods interface between factory and market.
Customer Interaction: Manage customer inquiries and complaints, ensuring a service-oriented approach. Coordinate with market entities to ensure timely and accurate deliveries.
Inter-Departmental Coordination: Act as the main contact for freight distribution activities, collaborating with warehouse and planning teams to ensure smooth operations.
Service and Budget Management: Track key metrics like On-Time Pickup (OTP) and On-Time Delivery in Full in Temperature (OTIFIT). Manage freight costs and relationships with freight partners.
Sustainability: Understand key sustainability drivers and impacts and embed sustainability practices in logistics & shipping execution.
Process Excellence: Maintain and improve business processes related to intercompany freight, ensuring alignment across sites. Drive continuous improvement initiatives and support cost-saving activities.
Skills & Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in supply chain, or equivalent experience/qualification
Minimum of 6 years of experience in Logistics and/or Customer service
Previous team management experience
Fluent in English and Swedish
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 600 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10-minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. Apply as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing continuously.
If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
The next step is an interview with the hiring manager
The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
