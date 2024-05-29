Customer Service Leader - 455685
Alstom Transport AB / Speditörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla speditörsjobb i Västerås
2024-05-29
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Customer Service Leader in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Get on-board and apply your expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Lena Boqvist (Head of RSC Customer Service), and work alongside collaborative and driven teammates. Products related to the role are electronic products and traction parts.
You'll specifically take care of managing customer requests to assure responsiveness and to be proactive to develop and improve our processes.
We'll look to you to:
Support to AT Tenders related to Alstom electronics
Manage QCD commitment, obsolescence check, material availability and critical stock reservation
Responsible for the site Product Catalogue; pricelist that cover all products within the scope of responsibility including financial follow up and pricing structure
Main customer and tender interface
Manage customer inquiries and project orders and demand
Follow up of quotations and coordinate orders and deliveries
Proactively work with forecasting towards customers and follow up on demands
Maintain positive relationship and network with customers and internal stakeholders
Organize and ensure on time delivery to customers
Development / improvement of supply chain processes
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Relevant qualification or experience from a similar role
Analytical skills and very good Excel knowledge
Strong communication skills and fluent in Swedish and English
Understanding of supply chain and material planning
Teamplayer with a positive attitude and enjoy working with process improvements
You deliver high customer service and are a problem solver
SAP knowledge
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and humble colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
721 73 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
8713072