Customer Service Coordinator to Stora Enso
Customer Service Coordinator to Stora Enso
Göteborg
2021-04-08

This is a consulting assigment through The Pace/Wise Professionals. The start of the assignment is in May and will last until August 2021. It is a full- time job and the role is located at Lilla -Bommen in Gothenburg.

As a Customer Service Coordinator you will be part of the Global Ocean Centre in Gothenburg unit and your team consists of eight colleagues, a teamleader and a manager. You will be in daily contact with internal and external stakeholders.

Your main responsibilities

* Booking and Documentation of Global Ocean Container shipments

* Customer Service support to Supply chain and Sales

* Contact with shipping lines

* Deviation reports

* Process improvements

* Support Team Leader in daily issues

Background and skills

* Relevant competence/education and experience in the Logistics area

* 3-5 years of Overseas experience, alternatively logistics education on university level

* Excellent communication and cooperation skills

* Ability to work in an international environment

* Deep competence MS Office

* Profound understanding for the use of the IT systems from an operational and business perspective

* English is mandatory, swedish and finish is preferable.

Personal qualities

As a person, you are structured, service-minded and used to drive your work forward. You are communicative in discussions and in writing. You enjoy working in a fast paced, international environment where you meet a lot of people with different nationalities and cultures. You are good at time management and can handle different tasks in parallel. To be successful in this position you will have to search for information, be proactive and do some research to collect the information needed.

About Stora Enso

Stora Enso develops and produces solutions based on wood and biomass for a range of industries and applications worldwide, leading in the bioeconomy and supporting our customers in meeting demand for renewable eco-friendly products.

Stora Enso works with people and in communities all over the world through our operations, sales and supply chains. In each and every step we take, we consider our actions and their impact on others.

Who are Wise Professionals?

Wise Professionals works together with some of Sweden's most attractive employer brands. Working as a consultant means the exciting task of well-known employers and with great opportunity for personal development. In the consultancy role, you meet different company cultures and gain experience from different industries, which means that you develop and build on your resume.

Application and contact

If you have further questions please contact Consultant Manager Stephanie Grammenidis (stephanie.grammenidis@thepace.se.se) for more information about this position. We review applications continuously so please submit your application as soon as possible. We welcome applications in English. Please note that we do not accept email applications. Looking forward to hearing from you!

