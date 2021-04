Customer Service Coordinator to Stora Enso - Wise Professionals AB - Butikssäljarjobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Wise Professionals AB

Wise Professionals AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Göteborg2021-04-08This is a consulting assigment through The Pace/Wise Professionals. The start of the assignment is in May and will last until August 2021. It is a full- time job and the role is located at Lilla -Bommen in Gothenburg.As a Customer Service Coordinator you will be part of the Global Ocean Centre in Gothenburg unit and your team consists of eight colleagues, a teamleader and a manager. You will be in daily contact with internal and external stakeholders.Your main responsibilitiesBooking and Documentation of Global Ocean Container shipmentsCustomer Service support to Supply chain and SalesContact with shipping linesDeviation reportsProcess improvementsSupport Team Leader in daily issuesBackground and skillsRelevant competence/education and experience in the Logistics area3-5 years of Overseas experience, alternatively logistics education on university levelExcellent communication and cooperation skillsAbility to work in an international environmentDeep competence MS OfficeProfound understanding for the use of the IT systems from an operational and business perspectiveEnglish is mandatory, swedish and finish is preferable.Personal qualitiesAs a person, you are structured, service-minded and used to drive your work forward. You are communicative in discussions and in writing. You enjoy working in a fast paced, international environment where you meet a lot of people with different nationalities and cultures. You are good at time management and can handle different tasks in parallel. To be successful in this position you will have to search for information, be proactive and do some research to collect the information needed.About Stora EnsoStora Enso develops and produces solutions based on wood and biomass for a range of industries and applications worldwide, leading in the bioeconomy and supporting our customers in meeting demand for renewable eco-friendly products.Stora Enso works with people and in communities all over the world through our operations, sales and supply chains. In each and every step we take, we consider our actions and their impact on others.Who are Wise Professionals?Wise Professionals works together with some of Sweden's most attractive employer brands. Working as a consultant means the exciting task of well-known employers and with great opportunity for personal development. In the consultancy role, you meet different company cultures and gain experience from different industries, which means that you develop and build on your resume.Application and contactIf you have further questions please contact Consultant Manager Stephanie Grammenidis ( stephanie.grammenidis@thepace.se.se ) for more information about this position. We review applications continuously so please submit your application as soon as possible. We welcome applications in English. Please note that we do not accept email applications. Looking forward to hearing from you!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid 3 månader2021-04-08Månadslön - Fast plus rörlig lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-29Wise Professionals AB5677771