Customer Service Coordinator
Randstad AB / Säljarjobb / Gävle Visa alla säljarjobb i Gävle
2026-07-03
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Gävle
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2026-07-03Dina arbetsuppgifter
Be the Central Connector in our Global Supply Chain
Are you ready to help build a global customer service function from the ground up? We are seeking driven Customer Service Coordinators to join Stora Enso in Skutskär (just south of Gävle). As part of a new strategic initiative within Biomaterials, you will have the unique opportunity to deliver customer experience excellence. This is an unique opportunity for those looking to combine operational excellence with the chance to shape future global workflows.
Be part of a nature positive future
In this role, you are a central connector — the link between our customers and our internal teams. You'll take ownership of the entire order cycle: from customer contact to delivery and invoicing, as well as key components of the broader customer experience.
You'll work with colleagues across the globe, while being part of a supportive, collaborative local team where ideas are welcomed, teamwork is strong, and continuous improvement is part of daily life. It's an environment that encourages your development, values your expertise, and gives you the space to grow — professionally and personally.
You will be based in our office in Skutskär, working in Biomaterials Supply Chain & Customer Service function and reporting to the Director of Customer Service. This role requires onsite presence in Skutskär.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who thrives in a fast‐paced environment, values structure and takes the lead in coordinating multiple parties. You are communicative, meticulous, and naturally skilled at building strong customer relationships. Ability to thrive in a multicultural environment/context.
You bring drive, commitment, and a positive attitude toward growth — and you genuinely enjoy working with others. As a true team player, you collaborate seamlessly across functions, support colleagues, and contribute to a culture where everyone achieve and succeeds together.
You have a background in customer service, logistics, or supply chain planning. As a professional, you are curious, solution-oriented with a strong internal drive. You thrive in a fast-paced, international environment and take full ownership of both results and safety. We also encourage a mindset focused on minimizing waste and optimizing value creation in all aspects of our operations.
How to Apply
Stora Enso is partnering with Randstad for this recruitment. This is a permanent position where you will be employed directly by Stora Enso.
Important Information:
● For any questions regarding the position or the process, please contact Amanda Lindström.
● Please submit your CV and optional cover letter in English via this link no later than August 23rd, 2026. We review applications on a rolling basis and the position may be filled before the deadline, so don't hesitate to send in your application today.
● All applications and inquiries are handled by Randstad to ensure an efficient process for all candidates
What we offer
By joining us, you will contribute towards a more sustainable world, as we believe that anything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow.
With our values in Stora Enso, "Lead and Do what's right", we expect high performance, speed and agility in every part of our organization. Safety and wellbeing are our top priority every day. We inspire you to lead your growth and to set the ambition high.
Both Randstad and Stora Enso value the full spectrum of expertise in the labor market. We welcome all applicants and are committed to fostering diversity.
Ansvarsområden
● End-to-End Order Management: Manage the full cycle from receipt to delivery with high precision
● Compliance & Documentation: Ensure accurate shipping documents, customs filings, and invoicing
● Proactive Communication: Act as a primary link between customers and internal stakeholders to resolve operational challenges
● Process Optimization: Share customer insights and drive continuous improvements to enhance global workflows
● Cross-Functional Collaboration: Support colleagues and contribute to a positive, collaborative work environmentKvalifikationer
● Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering, Logistics, Supply Chain, Economics, or equivalent experience
● Fluent in Swedish and English
● Background in customer service, logistics, or supply chain planning
● Performance-driven with a focus on continuous improvement
● Structured and data-driven with a strong sense of ownershipOm företaget
HK - Stora Enso AB
Welcome to work in the renewable materials company!
The Biomaterials Business Area foundation is built on pulp, with the aim of becoming customers' first choice in selected grades. To unlock the full potential of a tree the division also leverages all fractions to create innovative biobased solutions, that replace fossil-based and other non-renewable materials.
The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. We are the leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. Stora Enso had approximately 19,000 employees at the end of 2024. The Group sales in 2024 were EUR 9 billion, with an adjusted EBIT of EUR 598 million. Stora Enso shares are listed at the Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Stockholm (STE A, STE R) stock exchanges. In addition, the shares are traded on OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF).
We believe diversity strengthens our competitiveness and contributes to better decision-making. Diverse working teams help us to explore different perspectives and challenge our way of thinking. We work actively to increase diversity in the workplace and welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds. Stora Enso is an equal opportunity employer and follows non-discriminatory practices. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/fdd67a4f-8f29-45f1-89db-79e301d217f7
802 62 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
HK - Stora Enso AB Jobbnummer
9992468