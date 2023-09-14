Customer service and logistics coordinator
2023-09-14
Welcome to one of the world's oldest Start-ups!
By constantly challenging ourselves, we at Husqvarna have continued to develop our business for more than three centuries. This is our heritage. And our future. Do you want to be a part of this?
We are now looking for a
Customer service and logistics coordinator for Husqvarna Construction
The global Customer Service department Husqvarna Construction is responsible for handling bookings, shipment and invoicing of goods, and provide customs clearance for our export goods. Our customers are global and we strive to proactively provide them with excellent customer service and help solving problems.
In Husqvarna Construction you will have the chance to work cross-functionally with international customers and exports to the whole world.
In this job you will have a great opportunity to develop in your role and grow with responsibility and duties. Our workplace is open and inclusive with clear expectations that everyone takes responsibility and initiatives in the team. The work is very varied and one day is not the same as the other.
We offer you a chance to learn and grow with us in export and logistics.
Your main works tasks will be:
Manage customer cases via mail, teams and telephone
Order management and invoicing
Plan and book transport
Work with export documentation
Administration and warranty management
Claim management
Location: This position is based in Jonsered. At Husqvarna we use a hybrid working model.
At Husqvarna Construction we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We are Bold, We are Dedicated and We Care.
Who are you?
You enjoy working in a international environment and have earlier studied courses related to customs/logistics business. You speak and write English and Swedish freely and you have good knowledge in Microsoft Office.
If you have experience from similar work or service and administration its advantageous. If you have experience or training in goods customs or freight work it's a great plus.
The work is very service oriented and we work independently but close together, so we take great consideration in who you are as a person.
Your application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after you applied?
When the application date is due, we will review all applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be, or have been, invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled. Så ansöker du
