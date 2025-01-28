Customer Service Agent to Lindex (Temporay position)
Is service your thing? Great! Do you have previous work experience within the service area and customer communication? We are now looking for a new member for our Customer Service Team at our head office, located in the heart of Gothenburg (in the Central Station)!
Your role in our team. As Customer Service Agent, you are part of the team within Lindex Customer Service, and you work globally with all our markets. You and your team make sure that our customers get the best possible service. You communicate with our customers and support with a variety of questions and issues regarding for example orders, our brand, product range, quality and complaints. You analyse, take necessary actions and of course - always with the customer and business in mind!
We understand that you are curious to know more about the role! Here are some more examples of what's included: communicate with our customers via social media, phone, chat and e-mail, give support to both customers and stores and you collaborate with Customer Service Specialists to together make sure that we have an outstanding customer experience.
The position is full-time (40 hours/week) and scheduled on weekdays, and partly on weekends.
The position is a temporary role until August 31, 2025. The start date is as soon as possible.
Is this you? Is service your thing? Great! We are looking for a service minded person who easily find solutions, to create an outstanding customer experience. At Lindex we believe in doing things together and it is important that you are a team player, with great communication skills and we also see that you easily can adapt to wanted tone of voice, depending on which channel you communicate in.
You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to learn new things and where you always seek for improvements. Leading yourself, being active in your own development and giving and taking feedback are all things you know well. You are curious about digital tools and how they can support you and help you to improve your work. You believe in togetherness, and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact.
Relevant previous work experience within service and customer communication
Experience in communicating with customers in different channels (face-to-face, phone, chat, e-mail, social media etc)
Good computer skills and easy to learn new systems/technologies
Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Meritorious: academic degree in communication, service management or relevant retail/hospitality education, work experience from a retail company, Danish, Norwegian spoken and written
We are Lindex. A growing global fashion company from Sweden. We exist to empower and inspire women everywhere. It is our higher purpose as a company. Our dedication to women, sustainability and customer focus runs through everything. It is a mindset that is with us every step of our journey. A journey towards being a global, digital first, brand-led and sustainable fashion company.
At Lindex, everything we do is powered by people. We are like a big family here, with values to help us grow. And we believe in doing things together. Because two are more than one and together we can make a greater impact. If you feel the same, then we are probably a great match.
