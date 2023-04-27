Customer Service Agent
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Kundservicejobb / Borås Visa alla kundservicejobb i Borås
2023-04-27
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Borås
, Göteborg
, Kungälv
, Jönköping
, Stenungsund
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
It takes a special kind of workplace to make the world's style more sustainable, and fashion more inclusive. A place where unique talents from all over the world come together to form a diverse and dedicated team. A culture of creativity, collaboration & growth. At H&M we welcome you to be yourself and challenge you to grow!
At Customer Service (CS), we contribute to H&M Groups vision and growth by making our customers lives easier, providing our customers with exceptional guidance and inspiration, whenever and wherever they connect with us. We serve customers to all brands within H&M Group, through their full shopping journey's. The organization includes around 3500 colleagues globally and 17 established CS centers around the world, so far. We are on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations - today, tomorrow and in the future.
For our Customer Service Center in Borås, Sweden, we are looking for summer workers who are fluent (both spoken and written) in the Swedish and English language. Start date for the job is the 29th of May and the contract will last until the 27th of August.
Do you want to join us on a journey where we build on our passion for our customers and continue improving our Customer Service experience all over the H&M world, where we meet and engage customers in a personal way?
Our Customer Service Center is open 364 days per year with the opening hours:
Monday - Friday 08.00-20.00
Saturday - Sunday 09.00-18.00
(with exceptions for a few red days)
Job Description
The job of an H&M Customer Service Agent comes with responsibility - and lots of fun. Your to-do list includes:
Provide fantastic service in all situations - your contact with the customer per phone or email are essential to the customer's shopping experience
Communicate clearly - part of the contact to our customers takes place in writing, and therefore your ability to formulate yourself clearly is important
Always be up to date on H&M's latest activities and initiatives - great knowledge is key for the best customer service
Actively contribute to the work with our values and work environment - feedback and teamwork are our greatest strengths
Qualifications
Just like everyone at H&M, we believe you are a sales minded, social, open, communicative and ambitious team player full of drive and optimism. Your personal qualities also include:
Have strong swedish and english communication skills in writing and speaking - you are H&M's ambassador, and your ability to create good relationships with our customers is the key to success
Works thoroughly and efficiently with routine tasks - you can always ensure the quality of both new and repeated tasks
Have a positive approach to solving every customer's challenges
Have a good IT understanding and enjoys to guide our customers when navigating our digital platforms such as our website and H&M app
Have a great personal drive for development in customer service - we are constantly working with ambitious goals
Additional Information
The contract is fulltime (40 hours/week) and includes working hours during evenings and weekends. This is a temporary position between the 29th of May until the 27th of august with a possibility to prolongment
You can apply with your CV and cover letter by the latest 5th of May. The recruitment process will proceed continuously so please do not wait with your application.
If you have any questions about the role, please contact Centre Operations Manager Rusmir.Dizdarevic@hm.com
.
We look forward hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Hultagatan 47 (visa karta
)
501 89 BORÅS Jobbnummer
7707811