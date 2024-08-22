Customer Sales Executive for the Swedish market
2024-08-22
Company Overview:
ISMOsys Nordics is a Swedish distributor of electronic components and logistical services to manufacturers of electronic equipment. We support many industries including automotive, medical and security, but the bulk of our activity is with the defence and harsh environment sectors. ISMOsys Nordics is part of the Astute Group, one of the largest distributors of its type now, with over 225 employees worldwide.
ISMOsys Nordics is at the forefront of quality and service-driven component distribution, setting the standards now and anticipating future trends to ensure our services are aligned to our customers' business.
We serve the world's leading OEM and EMS companies with global product sourcing and traceability, electronic product design, logistics & supply-chain management as well as in-house anti-counterfeit testing and product obsolescence management
Tasks:
The CSE in Sweden is responsible for ensuring that orders accepted by the Swedish sales team arrive at ISMOsys Nordics on time, pass through the operations department as required and are dispatched to the customer as requested.
They are primarily responsible for our customer base, ensuring that we order the part as described, adhere to the order instructions in terms of delivery, quality assurance and price and fulfil the customer's OTIF expectations.
The role is responsible for many key areas within the organisation including:
• RMA management
• Quarantine stock management
• Requests for credit notes
• Dispatch prioritisation
• Contract review compliance
• Advice on compliance with export regulations
Knowledge, skills and personal qualities:
• Language skills: English and Swedish
• Place of residence: Sweden (home office)
• Excellent communication skills and the ability to relate to and influence different people.
• It may be necessary to correct those you consider "higher ranking" within the sales team, so a strong sense of right and wrong is essential.
• Efficient self-management and self-motivation
• Efficient time and activity planning to achieve customer targets
• Analytical and problem-solving skills
• Attention to detail
• Customer service and a desire to get things right first time
• Organisation, time management, prioritisation and the ability to manage a complex, varied workload
• Good knowledge of IT packages
Key relationships:
• Internal sales teams
• Head of the internal sales team
• External sales team
Territory:
• Sweden
Essential:
• Experience with general office administration tasks
• Strong interpersonal skills
• Ability to work with one or more teams
• Good IT skills, including Microsoft Office
• Good organisational skills
• Ability to work flexibly and independently
• Ability to manage a high workload and prioritise workload
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Objectives:
• OTIF measures
• Statistical QA measures
• Feedback from colleagues, employees and stakeholders
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-01
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-01
E-post: viktor.hansson@crowe.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Drottninggatan 1 D
212 11 MALMÖ
