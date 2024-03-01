Customer Product Support Manager & Application Manager at ABB Robotics
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We invite an experienced and customer focused individual to join us at ABB as Customer Product Support Manager & Application Manager!
In this role, you will be managing the PC Software Customer Product Support team, focusing on third-line technical support across ABB's comprehensive PC software application portfolio. In addition to the responsibility for the support, you will hold the position as application manager for Robot Studio Cloud. With the support from the team, you will be responsible for ensuring the availability and performance of the application.
You will be a part of the Swedish ABB Robotics Customer Product Support team, stationed in Mölndal, Sweden, working in close collaboration with the global ABB Robotics Software and Digital Product Line. To succeed in this role, we believe you have proven leadership experience, are good at building sustainable relations, and used to work in international teams.
Grab this opportunity to join a truly innovative and collaborative team at ABB!
This position reports to
Sales Support Manager - Customer Support
Your responsibilities
Lead and empower the third-line support team, providing global technical assistance to internal local business lines for ABB's suite of software applications
Develop, maintain and harmonize support processes, procedures, and standards together with the Product Line's different support centers, to ensure consistent and high-quality service delivery
Proactive involvement in building a digital knowledge database, with easy access to information for software end-users
Oversee the RobotStudio Cloud application, guaranteeing accessibility and performance, while also addressing and resolving technical challenges
Partner with stakeholders to advance application features, responding to customer needs and influencing future product development in collaboration with the global R&D teams and Product Management
Uphold strict adherence to security, privacy, and regulatory standards, promoting a culture of trust and data integrity
Foster a culture of continuous innovation and improvement by staying informed about emerging technology trends and industry developments
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field
Proven leadership experience from managing direct reporting teams
A background in application management, software development, or similar
Excellent communication, collaboration, and leadership skills
Fluent in English, both written and spoken alike, with Swedish being considered a plus
More about us
Why ABB Robotics?
At ABB Robotics, you will be part of an environment that values creativity, teamwork, and a dedication to excellence. We provide our employees with:
Pathways for professional growth and development
A supportive, dynamic, and innovative work atmosphere
A competitive package of benefits and perks
An unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion
Recruiting Manager: Magnus Andersson. Union representatives: The Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
If you are passionate about technology and want to work with a dynamic and innovative team, please submit your resume and cover letter today. We look forward to hearing from you!
Last day to apply is 31 March, 2024.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
