Customer Order Coordinator
2023-12-07
We are looking for a service minded person who wants to work with distribution in an international environment.
About the position
As Customer Order Coordinator you will work in the Supply Chain department where you will be one of three Customer Order Coordinators. High service level to our customers is most important for us. You will handle urgent matters as well as work proactive and in a structured way to secure our deliveries. In this role you will work closely with a lot of different contacts such as, customers, our sales companies worldwide, our warehouses, Finance, transport companies and with colleagues within Supply Chain.
Your key responsibilities are
Customer Order Administration
Customer Service for our export customers and sales companies
Manage shipment to our export customers and Wellspect warehouses worldwide
Arrange and follow up Transports
Document handling for Customs and Export
Manage Transport Invoices
Who you are:
We think you are service minded and like to have a lot of different tasks during the day. You are used to take your own initiatives and can identify potential problems, find solutions and take appropriate actions. Since you will work with a lot of different contacts, strong communication and collaboration skills are important.
We believe you have:
A few years of customer service experience or similar from a manufacturing company
Knowledge of handling of documents used by export departments: such as knowledge of Country-of-Origin development documentation, handling of Letter of Credit, INCOTERMS etc
Good knowledge of MS Office Experience and from working in an ERP system, preferably in Movex
Well-structured working style and eagerness to learn new things
Ability to pay attention to details while keeping the big picture
Strong communication skills in both English and Swedish
Good to know
Please note that we will review applications continuously, so be sure to send in your application as soon as possible.
About Wellspect
Wellspect Healthcare is a leading global provider of innovative medical devices that help people suffering from urinary retention or chronic constipation. More than 1 000 employees around the world are dedicated to making a difference to people who need our products and services. Wellspect is one of the worlds' leading manufacturers of intermittent urinary catheters, with LoFric® as the most known brand. As a help to those with chronic or severe constipation Wellspect has developed what likely is the world's most advanced irrigation system, NavinaTM, combining a high degree of user convenience, clinical effectiveness and connectivity into one smart system. Wellspect strives to become climate neutral and leave the smallest possible environmental footprint. The company, with headquarters in Mölndal, Sweden, is present in more than 30 countries, and part of Dentsply Sirona, the worlds ' largest manufacturer of professional dental technologies. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.wellspect.com
and www.dentsplysirona.com
