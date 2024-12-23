Customer Operations Analyst - Pilot Partner
2024-12-23
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Are you passionate about customer insights, data analysis, and e-mobility innovation? Join Scania Pilot Partner's Operations team as a Customer Operations Analyst, where you'll play a pivotal role in understanding how Pilot Partner solutions perform and contribute to shaping the future of sustainable transport.
Who We Are
Scania Pilot Partner is a dedicated function focused on accelerating the transition to e-mobility. Operating with an entrepreneurial "company mindset," we take end-to-end responsibility for the e-mobility business by creating proof-of-concept solutions in segments where no mature alternatives exist.
Our team is global and diverse, with members located in Australia, Germany, Gothenburg, and Södertälje. We emphasize high integrity, flat hierarchies, and collective leadership, supporting customers by ensuring uptime and managing risks during the contract period.
About the Role
As a Customer Operations Analyst, your primary role is to act as the voice of our customers by gathering insights and sharing them across Scania and the TRATON Group. You'll interview customers, analyze data, and provide actionable insights to improve and innovate Pilot Partner solutions.
Responsibilities
Collect data from Pilot Partner solutions and partner customers, both remotely and on-site, through interviews and data collection.
Analyze data to generate insights and share them effectively within Scania and its partners.
Collaborate with team members to understand the status and performance of Pilot Partner solutions.
Work with international customer sites in Sweden, Norway, Germany, and Australia.
Combine vehicle offboard data, failure reports, and customer feedback to build a comprehensive understanding of operations.
Create reports and presentations to share knowledge within Scania, TRATON Group, and partners.
This role offers a unique opportunity to gain international experience, work with cutting-edge technology and business models, and present insights at a high level within Scania and TRATON Group forums.
Who You Are
To succeed in this role, you should:
Be a team player who thrives in a dynamic, customer-focused environment.
Be flexible, service-minded, and driven by customer success.
Possess strong communication and presentation skills, with a natural ability to engage and captivate audiences.
Be proactive, structured, and trust-building, fostering long-term relationships.
Qualifications
Experience in the truck business, preferably working directly with international customers.
Skilled at gathering and analyzing data to create actionable insights.
Passion for product innovation and customer success.
Driving license for trucks (C) is highly meritorious.
While meeting all requirements is ideal, we value passion, attitude, and dedication to Scania's customers. If you don't meet every qualification, we still encourage you to apply and demonstrate how your unique skills and experiences can make a difference.
What We Offer
The opportunity to work at the forefront of e-mobility innovation.
International exposure and frequent travel as part of a global, collaborative team.
A chance to share your insights and make a direct impact within Scania and TRATON Group.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-01-12. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact hiring manager: Andreas Fallberg, andreas.fallberg@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-01-12. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9078866