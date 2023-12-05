Customer Management Specialist
Verisure Sverige AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2023-12-05
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verisure Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Verisure is seeking a talented, analytical but still operational Customer Management Specialist to join our Customer Management team. The role will report to the North Customer Management Manager. This is a role that will contribute to maintain high levels of customer satisfaction, maintain correct inventories in the country, improve established processes and accompany our internal customers in their continuous growth. The role will be based in Malmo.
The Customer Management Specialist will be deeply involved with different stakeholders in various analysis, daily operations, reporting and continuous improvement processes.
Responsibilities will include, among others:
* Creating and analyzing complex reports
* Develop and follow up on various KPIs
* Propose and implement improvement actions and plans and run a variety of small projects
* Manage demand and supply aligning them with the country's own budget processes.
* Control that the inventory in the field and in the warehouse of the different assigned countries is at optimal levels, avoiding stock breaks
* Act as internal and external support in the implementation of the new ERP
* Manage Monthly forecast and performance meetings
Experience and Qualifications
We see this role as critical for the achievement of the growth and organizational transformation goals within Verisure.
As a result, we are looking for a self-starter and high potential / top performer individual with an analytical, proactive business mindset focused on driving value to the business.
* Degree in Business Administration, Engineering or similar.
* Relevant experience in a similar position or in the Supply Chain area.
* Advanced knowledge in excel and experience in building complex reports
* International business culture experience.
* Very high proficiency level of English
* Power Business Intelligence knowledge (PBI) and project management
Competencies
* Ability to work autonomously in a fast-paced international environment with the agility to adapt to new circumstances.
* Excellent analytical skills
* Structured and high attention to detail
* Organized and with an appetite for improving existing processes
* An enthusiastic and high energy individual with a strong drive to create a positive work environment
* Excellent written and oral presentation and communication skills
* Humble and "team-player" Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2023120205". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176) Arbetsplats
Verisure Logistics AB Jobbnummer
8309705