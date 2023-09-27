Customer focused Software Lead Engineer Ports, Västerås
2023-09-27
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
In this position, you will be a part of ABB Marine & Ports in Västerås, Sweden. We are world leading in intelligent terminal automation, information and control technology of container cranes, making port operations safer, greener and more productive. Together, we will continue improving our offerings and cutting-edge technology to meet our customer's highest standards.
In this role, you will be technical lead and design authority for engineering projects across the world. You will drive excellence, making technical recommendations to ensure that engineering activities are effectively executed in accordance with expectations, specifications, standards and safety requirements, while identifying improvement opportunities.
Your responsibilities
We are looking for a customer focused lead engineer with an interest of working in a fast-growing market environment for automated crane systems.
As a lead engineer you work with high-tech development and will be responsible for the developing phase in projects.
Providing technical details, costs and deliverables for sales proposals, while assisting project managers in technical reviews and discussions with customers and others.
Creating and delivering work plans, resource requirements, proposals, engineering estimates, and risk and opportunity reviews etc.
Developing your management and communication skills by coaching entry-level engineers, technicians and support teams.
Maintaining and enhancing customer satisfaction by offering dialogue and excellent service at all times.
Working and networking with engineering colleagues, disseminating best practices.
Your background
You have a masters degree in engineering or equivalent preferably in electronics, technical physics or computer science.
You have a few years of experience in software design or software development, preferable in the area of industrial automation PLC (IEC 61131-3).
Sound knowledge of technical project management and engineering techniques, processes, documentation and tools.
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity, and desire to learn about new technologies.
A collaborative, solutions-oriented approach with strong written and spoken communication skills, that make you successful with both teamwork and customer relations.
As you will work in an international environment, you are fluent in both Swedish and English, written and spoken alike.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Anders Brolin, +46 724 64 41 54 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724 64 46 88.
