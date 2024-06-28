Customer Experience Specialist to Samsung!
Are you passionate about creating exceptional online experiences? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where you can make a significant impact on customer satisfaction? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you! Join Samsung Nordic as a Customer Experience Specialist!
As the Customer Experience Manager for our B2B sites/shop-app and partner platforms, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the online journey for our customers. Your mission will be to ensure that our digital interfaces are not only user-friendly and accessible but also a pleasure to navigate. You'll be the driving force behind crafting a seamless and positive experience for every visitor.
Samsung follows an "Office First" policy with three days in the office and two days working from home.
Academic Work has maintained a strong partnership with our client for several years, currently providing consultants across various departments. This is a long-term consulting assignment, meaning you will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant for the client.
The role will partly include:
Work tasks
• Own the sites and optimize the customer journey
• Align with stakeholders what the channel strategy is and what goals are set for each channel
• Work data driven on how we reach the goals and build a backlog of initiatives to prioritize with stakeholders
• Collect a backlog of initiatives outside D2C to secure we are following up and communicating enhancements & issues
• Reach out to EO (European office) and identify ongoing initiatives
• Test & QA EO/HQ driven development
• Request UX/Copy support when needed inside and outside team
• Align ongoing enhancements for Open & adjust to suit /Business & EPP
• Issue management - when issues are found on site, escalate in proper manner and collaborate with the right instances to secure functional site
• Support Merchandise team with EPP & /Business perspective & updates
• Are fluent in English, in both speaking and writing
• Have 2+ years of experience with similar assignments such as web-responsible or app-responsible
• Have been working with data driven approach
• Experience of Stakeholder management and are used to navigating between requests, dependencies, value and time
• Experience of Backlog management
• Is comfortable and enjoys working with both technical and design development
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Strategical
• Networking
• Problem solver
• Detail oriented
• Manage and enjoys working with many things/projects at the same time
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives.
"At Samsung, we deliver a superior experience every time by providing innovative customer solutions that drive retention and sales. It's the small details that make the major changes. By working together and focusing on the end-to-end Customer Journey, we constantly improve the Customer Experience." Ersättning
