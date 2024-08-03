Customer Experience Specialist to a world-leading tech company!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2024-08-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about creating exceptional online experiences? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where you can make a significant impact on customer satisfaction? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As the Customer Experience Specialist for our clients B2B sites and partner platform, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the online journey for their customers and partners. Your mission will be to ensure that our digital interfaces are not only user-friendly and accessible but also a pleasure to navigate. You'll be the driving force behind crafting a seamless and positive experience for every visitor.
Their team today consists of the Customer Experience Manager, one Shop App, one UX-designer, one CRO Specialist, one Hybris Platform Deputy, and this role - our new customer experiences specialist.
This role is perfect for someone at the beginning of their career who will bring fresh knowledge and a desire to grow and develop within the position. Since it is a new role, you need to be self-driven and take their own initiative.
The role will partly include:
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Own our enhanced partnership program site and the B2B site, to optimize the customer journey
• Execute initiatives and enchantments
• Act as a stakeholder to the operative team and other relevant teams within the organisation
• Make sure that you are involved in all initiatives involved with .com to align on EPP and B2B
• Be the person of contact for experience on the sites EPP and B2B
• Work in Adobe Experience Manager to be able and fix and request changes for the site
• Look into customization for the mapping of the sites
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have between 1 to 3 years of experience, working with similar tasks.
• Are fluent in English, in both speaking and writing
• Previous experience working with one or several content management systems (CMS)
• Knowledge on how to set requirements to optimize the user journey
• Experience working with backlog management
• Project management skills and follow-up up on projects
• Have Stakeholder management experience and used to navigate between requests, dependencies, value and time
It is also meritorious if you:
• Are fluent in Swedish, in both writing and speaking
• Worked in a global company
To succeed in the role you:
• Enjoy quick changes in your way of working, big and small. You are a problem solver with an eye for the details
• Like networking within the company
• Are self-motivated, takes a lot of initiative
• Are comfortable and enjoys working with both technical and design development
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15105650". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8822228