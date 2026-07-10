Customer Experience Specialist
Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Sweden / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Sweden i Stockholm
, Solna
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Company description:
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
Job description: Are you motivated by improving how things actually work for customers, translating insights into changes that make a real difference?
At SAS, we are strengthening how we work with customer experience across the organization. We are now looking for a Customer Experience Specialist who can help translate our CX ambition into concrete, scalable improvements across key customer journeys with a clear focus on how we meet customers in practice, across frontline interactions, customer service, and communication.
This is a role for someone who enjoys working at the intersection of insight and execution and who is comfortable driving progress in a cross-functional environment.
Challenges you will work on:
In this role, you will be part of developing and embedding how we deliver customer experience at SAS. You will work hands-on to turn insights and priorities into tangible improvements across the customer journey.
You will:
Work with and improve how SAS meets the customer across frontline interactions, customer service, and communication, shaping a consistent service and hospitality experience
Drive improvement initiatives across key customer journeys, from identifying opportunities to supporting implementation together with the business
Translate customer insights into concrete actions and help ensure follow-through and impact
Contribute to building and refining frameworks, tools, and ways of working that enable teams to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences
Support and collaborate with stakeholders across functions (e.g. operations, commercial, digital) to align on priorities and drive progress
Help strengthen a network of CX ambassadors across the organization
In your first period, you will focus on understanding key service moments and journeys, while contributing to a set of prioritized improvements where you can create visible impact.
The Team
You will be part of a newly established central Customer Experience & Insights team, working to strengthen how SAS works with customer experience across the organization.
We combine insight and execution, focusing on turning customer understanding into concrete improvements and embedding CX in how teams work day to day. We work closely with stakeholders across SAS to make customer experience practical, actionable, and consistent.
To be successful we believe you have Have experience within customer experience, service design, hospitality, or related areas
Have worked with improving customer journeys or services in a structured and hands-on way
Are comfortable driving initiatives across teams, even without formal ownership
Can translate insights into concrete actions and next steps
Bring a structured and pragmatic way of working, with the ability to prioritize and move things forward
Build strong working relationships and collaborate effectively across functions
Take ownership and are motivated by delivering tangible outcomes
Have a mindset of continuous improvement and learning
Are interested in how service is delivered in practice, including frontline interactions, communication, and overall customer experience
Preferred qualifications
5+ years of experience in customer experience, service design or hospitality
Proven track record of driving tangible improvements in customer journeys or service delivery
Experience working in cross-functional or complex organizations
Strong stakeholder management and ability to influence without formal ownership
Experience using CX insights and metrics (e.g. NPS, CSAT) to drive action
Fluent in English
Background in travel, airline, or other service-heavy industries is a plus
Based in Stockholm or ability to commute to office in Solna
Additional information Deadline for application: 10/08/26. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible. However, due to the summer holiday period, applications will not be reviewed before 10 August. Note that we are not able to handle any applications that are sent by email, due to GDPR regulations. Note that we are not able to handle any applications that are sent by email, due to GDPR regulations.
Desired start date: As agreed
Position: Fulltime (100%) starting with a 6-month probation period
This position is based in Frösundavik, Solna (Stockholm), and you will be expected to work onsite. Remote work may also be an option, depending on the agreement made with your manager.
Come and fly with us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4052-44280474". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Sweden
169 70 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS Jobbnummer
9998890