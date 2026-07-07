Customer Experience Specialist
BannerFlow AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BannerFlow AB i Stockholm
Bannerflow is a fast-growing global SaaS company building a Creative Intelligence Platform that enables enterprise brands to predict, create, and optimize advertising across channels.
We're on a company-wide AI transformation journey, where AI and agentic workflows are becoming a core part of how we build and innovate, with high expectations on adoption across all teams. We're now strengthening our Customer Experience team for the next phase of the business and are looking for a Customer Experience Specialist who gets energy from solving complex problems and making customers successful, not just closing tickets.
You debug problems. You own tickets. You make customers feel heard. With a 99% customer satisfaction score, our Customer Experience team is the frontline of what we promise customers and we're raising the bar. As AI reshapes how we build and how our customers work, this role is evolving too. We want someone who's excited by that, not intimidated. What you'll actually do You'll be the person customers turn to when something's broken, unclear, or not working the way they expected. That means:
Handling support across chat, email, and video, owning tickets from first contact to resolution, no handoff limbo
Troubleshooting and reproducing technical issues: reading console errors, using browser dev tools, and writing clear bug reports with steps, logs, and customer impact
Triaging what's a you-problem vs. an engineering-problem, and knowing how to package the latter clearly
Building and maintaining knowledge base content that actually helps people self-serve, and exploring how AI can make that content smarter and more scalable
Bringing customer patterns and feedback back to product, CS, and leadership. You're the voice at the table
Who you are
You've done this before in a B2B SaaS environment and you know what good looks like. You don't forward problems, you solve them. When a customer is frustrated, you lead with empathy and follow through with honesty. You're a strong fit if you:
Have hands-on experience supporting a technical SaaS product with enterprise customers
Are comfortable in a browser console. HTML, CSS, and basic JavaScript don't scare you
Communicate fluently in English, in writing and on calls
Follow up proactively and don't let tickets go cold
Are curious about AI tools and how they can improve support quality and efficiency
Thrive in a fast-moving environment where priorities shift and ownership is real
Bonus points for experience in Martech, or familiarity with the Meta/Google ad ecosystem.
You must be eligible to work full-time in Sweden without restriction.
Why Bannerflow
We live by three values: passion, collaboration, and challenge. You'll work with people who care deeply, push each other to grow, and know how to have fun doing it. Trust and ownership are real here, you'll have the space to do your best work without someone looking over your shoulder. We offer a competitive package including pension (ITP1), health allowance, parental leave top-up, health care insurance, and a hybrid setup. And with padel tournaments, hackathons, Friday beers and more, there's plenty of life outside the work too. We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive team and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds, experiences, and abilities.
Are you + Bannerflow = true?
If you're the kind of person who digs into a problem rather than bouncing it, and you want to grow in a company that takes both technology and its customers seriously, we'd love to hear from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7901716-2089264". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bannerflow AB
(org.nr 556817-1242), https://career.bannerflow.com
Bannerflow (visa karta
)
112 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Bannerflow Jobbnummer
9995008