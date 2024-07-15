Customer Experience Project Lead to Samsung!
Join Samsung Nordic as a CX Project Lead! Enhance consumer experiences across touchpoints, focusing on Contact Centers and Digital Channels. Drive loyalty and service efficiency with innovative solutions. Apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The CX Project Lead is part of the Nordic Customer Satisfaction team and plays a crucial role in securing and optimizing a high-quality Consumer Experience across all touchpoints. The main responsibility is to drive improvement activities along the consumer journey, with a key focus on Contact Center and Digital Channels. This role aims to enhance customer experience, drive loyalty, and ensure efficient and high-quality customer service.
You will be part of the CS Operations & CX team, working closely with 6 colleagues who have different areas of responsibility. The role includes both the follow-up and planning of various projects, and you are expected to participate operationally in the projects you lead with the group.
During the first three months, the position will include travel outside of Sweden for 1-2 weeks per month.
Job Scope and Key Deliverables:
• Drive CX-focused project implementations closely connected with Contact Center Operations and digital channels.
• Collaborate with various internal and external stakeholders to ensure end-to-end project management.
• Identify improvement opportunities along the Consumer Journey and Touchpoints.
• Ensure data-driven decision-making and prioritization.
• Proactively identify issues related to the customer journey and establish improvement projects.
The role will include, but are not limited to:
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Act as the Project Lead champion in Customer Satisfaction, ensuring Consumer Satisfaction is the top priority
• Ensure successful delivery of CX Projects by monitoring and following the status and results of the projects
• Analyze performance and provide insights into areas needing improvement
• Ensure regular reporting and communication of findings, and discuss possible solutions with Touchpoint (TP) owners
• Regularly follow up on the progress of actions and insights with TP owners, reporting progress to the CS Director and BD
• Identify improvement and business opportunities, sharing findings with the organization
• Measure the performance of contributing initiatives
• Keep the team updated with the latest relevant insights and work with relevant stakeholders to define actions addressing the topic or opportunity
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
You who:
• Are Fluent in English, in both speaking and writing
• Have 3+ years' experience of working within Project Management
• Have 2 + years ' experience of working in a similar role (Customer Experience specialist, Customer Success specialist etc.)
• Have Contact Center experience
It is meritorious if you have
• Fluency in Swedish or another nordic language
• Worked in a global company
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Leading & Deciding: Takes control and exercises leadership. Initiates action and gives direction.
• Organizing and Executing: Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organized way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers quality service or products to agreed standards.
• Interacting and Presenting: Communicates and networks effectively. Successfully persuades and influences others. Relates to others in a confident and relaxed manner.
• Adapting and Coping: Adapts and responds well to change. Manages pressure effectively and copes with setbacks.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives.
"At Samsung, we deliver a superior experience every time by providing innovative customer solutions that drive retention and sales. It's the small details that make the major changes. By working together and focusing on the end-to-end Customer Journey, we constantly improve the Customer Experience." Ersättning
