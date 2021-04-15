Customer Experience Manager, Ocean segment - Maersk Sverige AB - Speditörsjobb i Göteborg
Customer Experience Manager, Ocean segment
Maersk Sverige AB / Speditörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-15
Looking to take up a leading role in delivering tailor-made logistics solutions for a global leader in logistics? Then you should join Maersk and help us ensure we create a unique and superior customer experience journey for our customers.
At Maersk, we are embarking on a bold new direction, expanding our capabilities to become a truly end-to-end logistics service provider that can deliver intelligent solutions for customers around the world.
In this role you will manage one of our Ocean carrier teams and be responsible for the customer facing activities within ocean, intermodal and customs services.
Are you ready to get connected with a world of opportunities? Then let's go. All the way!
We offer
Do you want to become a pioneer in logistics and simplifying global trade? Then you should join us to ensure we together collaborate across the continents, achieve great things together and creates a better tomorrow in a workplace where everyone can feel at home and be their best. Innovation will play a huge part in getting us there. And joining us at our office in Gothenburg, we will empower you and your team to find new ways to take the complexity out of logistics - and make it as simple and customer-friendly as possible.
This is a great opportunity to develop in a leadership role and take your career further - and we will support you in your endeavors along the way.
Key responsibilities
Together with your team you will be responsible for delivering a excellent customer experience for your assigned customer segment. You and your team will be focusing on the customer facing activities within ocean, intermodal, customs services and other local transportation service offerings.
Your job will be to coach, lead and motivate your team in our journey of offering a truly integrated end-to-end logistics service offering with transportations solutions that moves the world for our customers.
You will amongst others be focusing on:
Ensure we deliver an excellent customer experience within our Ocean, intermodal and customs activities
Setting clear objectives and guide team to achieve targets and performance standards
Assure the accomplishment of customer onboarding and proactive issue resolution
Having a close dialogue with the customer in countries across the globe
Build and develop a strong team via attracting, developing and retaining talent
Profit and performance improvement initiatives
We are looking for
We believe you posses
Strong leadership skills with ability to motivate and engage others
Solid knowledge of the local Logistics market in Sweden, including infrastructure, competition and systems
Ideally a background within the Freight Forwarding industry
Strong stakeholder management skills
Business acumen and ability to build strong connections with the customers
Knowledge and relationships with key local stakeholders i.e. local supplier markets
Great communication skills, being fluent in Swedish and English
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Maersk Sverige AB
Mölndalsvägen 24, 3tr
40523 Göteborg
Jobbnummer
5693835
