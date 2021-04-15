Customer Experience Manager, Ocean segment - Maersk Sverige AB - Speditörsjobb i Göteborg

Maersk Sverige AB / Speditörsjobb / Göteborg2021-04-15Looking to take up a leading role in delivering tailor-made logistics solutions for a global leader in logistics? Then you should join Maersk and help us ensure we create a unique and superior customer experience journey for our customers.At Maersk, we are embarking on a bold new direction, expanding our capabilities to become a truly end-to-end logistics service provider that can deliver intelligent solutions for customers around the world.In this role you will manage one of our Ocean carrier teams and be responsible for the customer facing activities within ocean, intermodal and customs services.Are you ready to get connected with a world of opportunities? Then let's go. All the way!We offerDo you want to become a pioneer in logistics and simplifying global trade? Then you should join us to ensure we together collaborate across the continents, achieve great things together and creates a better tomorrow in a workplace where everyone can feel at home and be their best. Innovation will play a huge part in getting us there. And joining us at our office in Gothenburg, we will empower you and your team to find new ways to take the complexity out of logistics - and make it as simple and customer-friendly as possible.This is a great opportunity to develop in a leadership role and take your career further - and we will support you in your endeavors along the way.Key responsibilitiesTogether with your team you will be responsible for delivering a excellent customer experience for your assigned customer segment. You and your team will be focusing on the customer facing activities within ocean, intermodal, customs services and other local transportation service offerings.Your job will be to coach, lead and motivate your team in our journey of offering a truly integrated end-to-end logistics service offering with transportations solutions that moves the world for our customers.You will amongst others be focusing on:Ensure we deliver an excellent customer experience within our Ocean, intermodal and customs activitiesSetting clear objectives and guide team to achieve targets and performance standardsAssure the accomplishment of customer onboarding and proactive issue resolutionHaving a close dialogue with the customer in countries across the globeBuild and develop a strong team via attracting, developing and retaining talentProfit and performance improvement initiativesWe are looking forWe believe you possesStrong leadership skills with ability to motivate and engage othersSolid knowledge of the local Logistics market in Sweden, including infrastructure, competition and systemsIdeally a background within the Freight Forwarding industryStrong stakeholder management skillsBusiness acumen and ability to build strong connections with the customersKnowledge and relationships with key local stakeholders i.e. local supplier marketsGreat communication skills, being fluent in Swedish and English2021-04-15Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30Maersk Sverige ABMölndalsvägen 24, 3tr40523 Göteborg5693835