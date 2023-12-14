Customer Experience Manager
2023-12-14
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2000 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
About the Role
In this pivotal role, you'll overview the entire digital customer journey within our Customer Experience department, focusing on enhancing our digital touchpoints and ensuring our service not only meets but exceeds customer and our many B2B-partners expectations. Together with the director of Customer Experience, you will steer and lead the development roadmap within our customer experience initiatives. To succeed in this role we believe you are analytical, results-oriented and have great problem solving skills.
Your primary mission is to evolve Etraveli Group's digital customer interactions, ensuring precise channel-specific KPIs are achieved. While leading your team of 2 direct reports and collaborating with adjacent teams - you'll drive the daily operations and foster digital innovation within our direct-to-consumer channels. Our teams are cross geographical and travel will be a part of this role.
This role is a fantastic opportunity to work alongside our dedicated Customer Services and Sales teams, contributing directly to strategies that resonate with our global audience spreading over 70 markets.
Since our teams are cross geographical travel will be required.
Responsibilities include:
Spearhead the digital customer experience strategy, setting, and executing initiatives that enhance engagement and grow both our B2B and direct-to-consumer channel.
Lead the team, fostering collaboration, efficiency, and innovation across all processes and projects.
Regularly review performance metrics of your direct reports, adjusting strategies with your team to ensure optimal performance.
Leverage analytical tools and our inhouse teams of insights analysts to derive actionable insights from data, informing strategy adjustments and decision-making.
Drive continuous improvement across processes, tools, and methodologies to hit e-commerce/self service KPIs and targets.
Collaborate with both sales and customer service colleagues to further enhance our offering in self service and automation, crafting compelling customer offers.
Understand and embody the Etraveli Group brand, championing our values through a commercial lens and a passion for revolutionizing digital customer experiences.
Qualifications/Competencies
3+ years experience in digital marketing and e-commerce,
Demonstrated leadership skills, with an emphasis on cross-functional collaboration, team development, and target delivery.
Experience in stakeholdership for development projects or product management.
Familiar with agile product development.
Solid background in customer acquisition, engagement, and retention strategies.
Proficiency with Customer Relationship Management systems and data analytics tools.
Exceptional communication skills in English, and multilingual abilities are a strong plus
Relevant academic background in e-commerce, marketing, business, or a related field.
Eager to Embark on this Journey with Us?
We're excited to learn more about you! Apply with your CV or LinkedIn profile at the earliest. This role is an extraordinary opportunity to influence customer experience in the travel industry, and we're keen to engage with professionals who share our passion and vision.
Join us, and let's shape the future of travel together!
Benefits
Working at Etraveli Group means working at a fast-growing company with high ambitions in becoming the number one Online travel agency worldwide. The culture at the company embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company. You will have awesome colleagues with whom you will have fun solving complex problems in a fast-moving business.We also offer:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you will have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
Central office location in the City - We are located on Regeringsgatan in Stockholm, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
Welcome to Etraveli Group!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-13
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556584-4684)
Regeringsgatan (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8328461