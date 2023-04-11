Customer Engagement Center Manager
2023-04-11
Passion - you have it. For people, the EV revolution, our products, and align with our sustainable mission to improve the society we live in. Your passion is energetically fueled into exceptional people and team management skills. Sounds like you? Apply today!
Let us describe the challenge we offer
The people at Polestar believe in our sustainable mission to the planet, but we also care about building sustainable relationships with our customers. The Customer Engagement Center team works directly with customers, as well as with third parties representing Polestar, to ensure that customers can get the help and information they need through the channel that best suits them.
In the unique role as a Customer Engagement Center Manager, you will set the course for exceptional customer experiences by leading, managing and developing the Customer Engagement Center function.
We love spending time together and learning from each other - we do understand the importance of changing working environments. We are therefore flexible for working remotely a few days per week. This role will report to the Managing Director Sweden, and together with your approximately 20 colleagues, you will set the bar for success within the service delivery towards our customers.
What you'll do
In this exciting role, you will lead, manage, and develop the team in Sweden to deliver brilliant performance and a first-class personal experience for our current and future customers across the buying and ownership journey. The role will include people management, budget management, and making sure that the center delivers the best possible customer service. This will entail supporting the Team Leaders where you will take part in building a culture of openness, transparency, motivation and pride in the business.
The areas you will cover are:
• Service Delivery by implementing and monitoring CRM-processes, where you will work closely with our Business Development manager, our lead and Retail Sales manager
• Secure inside sales and outbound efficiency
• Planning, Forecasting and Capacity Management
• People Management and Quality Assurance
• Operational process and Knowledge Management
During the first weeks of your employment, you will have an induction period where you will learn about your role, your team, and the Polestar way. After completing this, you will be a part of a training and development program, which is an on-going opportunity to learn and grow in skills - we believe in a culture of coaching and development for all people joining.
Who you are
To be a great fit for this role, we are looking for you with exceptional customer service and leadership skills. You are immaculate in listening and have an enthusiastic and flexible approach with the ability to coach a team. Your passion for EV and our planet surges through your communication into an energetic and inspirational attitude. In addition to this, you are resilient, motivated with an innovative attention to detail and the promise to deliver results that comply with regulations. For you, negotiation and planning of organization comes naturally. Also, you lead with integrity, respect and honesty whilst shouldering many responsibilities.
Further on, we are searching for you who have:
• A university degree, higher educational degree or equivalent in any subject
• Minimum three years' experience in a managerial position
• Earlier experience of working within a Contact Center or Outsourcing Operation/Service/Sales
• A professional background in the automotive/technology industry is meritorious
• Knowledge of Contact Center Systems (MI, CRM, WFM, Quality Assurance and Complaints Management)
• Excellent oral and written communication in English and Swedish
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since Polestar's in a scale-up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining Polestar, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
Are you ready for the journey? Which is electric by the way...
