Customer Data Analyst

2024-03-05
Pierce is a leading and fast-growing e-commerce company selling gear, parts and accessories to riders across all of Europe We are committed to create a close relationship with the rider community, and deliver a great customer experience in all touchpoints. We put the customers to our heart!
Are you a data-driven professional with a commercial mindset? Do you thrive in creating structure and making a difference? In this role you will provide the organization with a customer centric data-driven approach for personalization and automation by using AI, ML, analytic tools, and data platforms to drive sales and loyalty.
Responsibility
Pierce has two major segments, Offroad - sales to motocross and enduro riders, and Onroad - sales to street riders. This role has ownership of driving customer data structure, segmentations, and analysis of customer data based on various processes and data sources in the MarTech landscape. This is a new role in organization, and will be reporting to Head of Campaign & CRM. Responsibilities will include:
• Ensuring that customer data in Analytics and Martech solutions are connected and available in the right way and to the right system
• Improve, automate and make data available for usage of customer interactions and personalisation in customer facing platforms and touchpoints
• Run technical implementations projects of customer data in MarTech tools
• Create customer algorithm, target groups, segmentations etc. in CDP, MA, Webpersonalization, Bannerflow and other tools within the MarTech landscape.
• Run behavioral, historical and preference data analysis in digital channels to optimize conversion rate and engagement in the customer touchpoints
Qualifications
• Academic background in managing customer data in the MarTech landscape
• Experienced in using MA, Personalisation and CDP tools
• Experience in Marketing Technology, customer data architecture, data management, and API's
• Experience in SQL
• Can manage GTM, GA and Power BI analytics tools
• Can manage CDP and MA databases
• Understand the GDPR compliance and Data regulations from a customer perspective
• Experienced in shaping data requirements and run smaller projects
• Excellent written and verbal English
What we offer
At Pierce we don't hire just talents - we hire attitudes! Pierce culture is dynamic and international, we are always looking for talented people with passion for the industry to head office in Stockholm, to join our 20 nationalities that works in multicultural cross-border teams.
About recruitment process
Pierce Group is an equal employer, and have an inclusive, fair and transparent recruitment process with unbias selection methods to consequently deliver diversity to our teams. Therefore, the recruitment process include objective tools in selection process with evidence based assessments. All recruitment are based on competence and attitude to spot the high potential in candidates.
