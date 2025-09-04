Customer Contact Order Fulfillment DC Örebro
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Logistikjobb / Örebro Visa alla logistikjobb i Örebro
2025-09-04
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for two Customer Contact to our Order Fulfillment department
Join our team
Global/Regional Distribution Center in Örebro, Sweden is global logistics provider within Epiroc Parts and Service division. Our task is to manage and develop a high-quality and cost-effective supply chain for our customers, to manage the distribution of spare parts as well as orders and delivery of rock drilling equipment. The primary goal is to support the customer centers succeed through high-quality deliveries on time.
Your mission
Are you driven by being at the center of events coordinating order management and export? We are looking for you who want to work as a customer contact in the Order Fulfillment team. The mission within Order Fulfillment is mainly order management, export handling, invoicing and shipping of spare parts, to be a logistic coordinator from order received to delivery. Each team member is primarily responsible for a number of sales companies. You are responsible for ensuring a fast and efficient flow of spare part orders from DC to sales companies and you work with many functions within Epiroc to guarantee this. You will establish numerous contacts internally as well as externally with forwarders, customs brokers and globally with our customer centers.
Your profile
To enjoy the job, you must be meticulous, service-oriented and always have a customer focus. You have the ability to connect with people and the role requires good communication skills both in writing and verbal, in Swedish and English. We work towards timely departures with a clear focus on high-quality deliveries on time. Therefore, it is extra important to collaborate with colleagues and support the team and the business to operate in the best way.
We are looking for you, who have experience from logistics, distribution and customer orders. Trade compliance and customs knowledge is desirable. Previous experience with different IT tools, such as Word, Excel, etc.is a requirement. University education with logistics and economics focus as well as experience of letter of credit is an advantage. Knowledge of the M3business system is an advantage.
Take the chance to gain experience from work within a high-tech global company with a developing job and wonderful colleagues!
Location
Location is in Örebro, Sweden.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously and the position could be filled before the last application date, so welcome with your application as soon as possible. Last day to apply is 2025-09-14.
For questions about the position, please contact Anna Ivarsson, anna.ivarsson@epiroc.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-14
E-post: maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Customer Contact OF". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018)
Tackjärnsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
701 91 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Lager Jobbnummer
9491872