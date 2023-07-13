Customer Communication Manager
Customer Communication Manager, Volvo Financial Services
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
At Volvo Financial Services, we are transforming together to shape the world we want to live in. As the captive finance arm of the Volvo Group, VFS delivers innovative, responsive financial solutions that fit the way businesses work today, as well as how they will work in the future. Through our dedication to innovation, we support our customers in the adoption of sustainable transport and equipment solutions.
This is us, your new colleagues
At VFS, you will be part of a global and diverse team of trusted financial experts in the transportation and equipment industry whose passion is to cultivate customer relationships. We are knowledgeable and customers can always count on us. We also embrace new ideas and challenge the status quo, believing that innovation is driven by a willingness to change to stay ahead and find smart ways to create new solutions to help our customers win.
This position is part of VFS Global Headquarters and reports to the SVP, Marketing & Communication. The location for this role will be Greensboro, in the United States.
An efficient customer communication process will help VFS achieve its sales and loyalty targets by attracting and retaining customers. Customer communication becomes even more critical when describing services and their tangible benefits, enabling VFS to develop long-term relationships with customers.
New opportunities are presenting themselves as we enter into an unprecedented new services era. Servitization models have raised the importance of relationships to a new level, and effectively communicating the benefits of these new services drives consideration and sales. The Customer Communication Manager will be the global leader responsible for creating effective communication to drive success and help VFS achieve its wanted position.
You will:
Planning communication campaigns to promote traditional and innovative financial services: Financing & leasing, Insurance, Equipment as a Service, Part & Service Financing and Payment Solutions.
Support commercial strategy to promote financial services on sales promotion
Promote bundle communication jointly with Volvo Group brands: new launches, exhibitions, and trade events
Create content to support relationship opportunities with customers, dealers, and sales teams
Assure communication is in accordance Volvo Group guidelines and brand positioning: Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack Trucks and Eicher Trucks
Identify and maximize best practices in sales communication in target markets.
Creates sales support material, maximizing sales arguments
Create communication to be utilized during different stages of the sales funnel
Responsible for communication with digital agencies
Implementation of point of sales materials and digital media
Promote omnichannel communication strategy
Support best practice design of sales incentive campaigns in markets
Who are you?
You have:
University degree in communication or equivalent required
8+ years of B2B communication
Expert in customer relationship and branding knowledge
Management and understanding of multidisciplinary teams.
Experience in trucks or construction equipment is preferred
Desirable knowledge of transport business, including parts, rental, used, and financial services
Knowledge of customer profile, experience on transport companies is appreciated.
Desirable knowledge of Volvo Group business: Volvo Trucks, VCE, Renault Trucks, Mack Trucks or Eicher Trucks
Strong knowledge of Volvo Group dealer network and customer profile is necessary
Proven track record in delivering results in fast paced environment
Experience working with multiple communication vendors
Fluent in English, other languages skills a plus
More specifically, you have:
A proven leadership capability
A business acumen, by knowing current and future practices and trends, affecting capital equipment and captive finance globally
A political savvy, by maneuvering through complex organizations effectively and quietly and by understanding the corporate holistic view
A drive for results, by steadfastly pushing yourself and others for results and by exceeding goals successfully.
Are we the perfect match?
