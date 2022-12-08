Customer Claims Analyst for our client in Kista
2022-12-08
Arbetsuppgifter
In this role you will mainly be responsible for processing settlements and claims accurately, and efficiently. You will also assure timely payments for customer's sales deduction cost. As a Customer Claims Analyst, you will be the spider in the web supporting diverse stakeholders and giving advice for certain solutions. The position also involves owning your customers and handling their validation process in which you will develop and maintain good customer relations. The position involves a supporting role for coordinating and driving different improvement projects.
Job Assignments
• Give guidance to the client's sales organization about claims validation process.
• Supporting Business Control in both balance processes and budget.
• Assuring correct validation and efficient claims handling for your accounts.
• Supporting or driving different longer-term improvement projects which aim to improve claims operation for the client and the customers.
• Using the reconciliation process to reconcile claims with the customers.
• In relation to the sales deductions, you will be supporting monthly closing, reconciliations, and audit questions.
• Looking into claims KPI and supporting improving claims validations tools.
• Making ad-hoc and data analysis reports that are needed for claim operation.
Requirements
• Excellent English is required and good knowledge of Swedish or Korean is meritorious.
• You need to be analytical and accurate-structured.
• You are a business-oriented person.
• You have great communication skills.
• Good Excel skills are needed.
• Interest and understanding of systems and datasets.
• Experience from the Economics/Finance/Business Admin/Accounting fields.
• You should have a relevant bachelors or master's degree.
Qualifications
• Knowledge of SAP or similar ERP systems.
• Experience working with databases.
• Experience running projects.
• Experience of working/studying in an international/multi-cultural environment.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: 09-01-2023
End: 08-12-2024
Location: Stockholm/Kista
Deadline: ASAP/ 14-12-2022
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market.
