Customer Care Representative
2025-02-21
Are you detail-oriented, process-driven, and comfortable working in a fast-paced, international environment? We are seeking a Customer Operations Representative to join our team in Uppsala, Sweden. In this role, you will play an important part in ensuring seamless order management, invoicing, and customer support across Europe, the Middle East, and India (EMEA).
About the Role
As a Customer Operations Representative, you will be responsible for processing and delivering both electronic and physical products. You will manage logistics, oversee warehouse-related operations, and handle customer inquiries through our case management system. You will collaborate closely with sales, finance, technical support, and our global customer operations teams to ensure seamless customer experience.
Who Are We Looking For?
You are self-going with the ability to balance priorities in a fast-moving environment. You have a customer-centric approach, ensuring each interaction meets high-quality standards. Strong communication skills enable you to collaborate effectively across departments, ensuring consistency and accuracy in order fulfillment and customer interactions.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have:
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Proven ability to work effectively in high-paced, process-oriented environments.
A general interest in technical products and systems.
Nice to have:
Experience working in a CRM system or case management system.
Previous experience in order processing, administration, or logistics.
What we offer you
IAR is a multi-cultural and global business in a fast-growing industry, an organization where every co-worker's individual role is very important in the big picture. We welcome new ideas and take pride in our achievements. We offer you the opportunity to work in a curious, knowledge-sharing environment with a strong team spirit, where we will support you to grow both professionally and as an individual. We are problem-solvers and take on new challenges with excitement and energy.
About IAR Systems
IAR Systems, founded in 1983 in Uppsala, Sweden, and provides world leading software and services that accelerate developer productivity in embedded development and embedded security, enabling companies worldwide to create and secure the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow.
After 40 years in business, our home and heart are still in Uppsala where we started, but we now serve and support our customers globally from 13 offices located in almost every time zone and in key regions. Together, we strive to deliver a secure and intelligent embedded development experience.
Learn more about IAR in this video! https://www.iar.com/investors
Apply today!
Interviews are being conducted continuously, so please apply today!
If you have any questions about the role or the process, don't hesitate to contact Alexander Vik alexander.vik@iar.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-23
E-post: job@iar.com
