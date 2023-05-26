Customer Care Agent
Natural Cycles is an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues working in Stockholm, Geneva, New York and remotely. Our mission is to pioneer women's health with research and passion - by empowering everyone with a menstrual cycle with the knowledge they need to be in charge of their health.
We are looking for a service-minded person who would like to join our Customer Support team in promoting women's health! As a Customer Care Agent, you will play an important role in the company as you are communicating directly with our Cyclers (users) and educating them about our products. Working in a team that helps Cyclers use a revolutionary contraception product is both fun and challenging at the same time. We place our Cyclers at the heart of everything we do and aim to provide the best possible support for them, therefore we love to be proactive and strive to improve our way of working by encouraging every team member to share their ideas and experience.
If this sounds exciting to you and you become motivated by working in a fast-paced startup environment, the Natural Cycles Customer Support team could be the place for you!
Please note that we are hiring for this role remotely in Sweden for a Tuesday - Saturday schedule.
What you will be doing
• Support our Cyclers and potential Cyclers with their questions via email: questions can include topics like how the app works, questions questions about our subscription, questions about shipping and logistics, etc.
• Communicate in an engaging, caring and credible way that builds long term trust with our Cyclers
• Follow Natural Cycles standard operating procedures and work instructions
• Provide swift and thorough solutions to Cyclers when they reach out with a question
• Meet individual and team quality service goals (CSAT, FRT, etc)
• Record and relay feedback and insights from Cyclers to our internal teams to help us continually improve our product and user experience
• Maintain an expert-level knowledge of our products, internal systems, policies, and marketing initiatives, as well as maintain a curiosity about women's health and the menstrual cycle
• Contribute to identifying areas of improvement with the Cycler journey
• Help to respond to App Store, Trustpilot, and Google Play reviews
• Help support teammate questions over Slack
• Support our users in English
Every employee at Natural Cycles shall contribute to maintain and improve the quality system in order to comply with all applicable regulations and standards, especially with ISO 13485.
What skills and experience we think you have
•
You should be passionate about your job, have a service-minded approach, and truly care about outstanding service
• You're a team player who shows commitment and helps the team (as well as our Cyclers) whenever there is a need
• You enjoy a fast-paced and changing international working environment
• You're attentive to customer needs, expectations and emotions
• You're able to explain difficult subjects in an easy and understandable way
• Confidence to work independently and make judgment calls to resolve customer questions
• Excellent written communication skills
• Fluent in English
• Able to work Tue-Sat
How to apply
Apply by uploading your CV and answering the questions in the application form. Please note that we do not accept any applications through email due to GDPR and only applications submitted through the career site (and in English) will be considered.
We know that diverse teams are strong teams, so we welcome those from different backgrounds and experiences and are committed committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Ersättning
