Customer Care Agent - Hourly employment
2025-04-25
We are in the search for a new colleague to our Customer Care team! We are looking for a person who can work with us for an hourly employment, starting in September. Maybe you're studying and would like to make a little extra money while also adding some pretty awesome experience to your resume?
About the role
As a Customer Care team member you act as the heart of Once Upon. By putting people in the center of everything, your goal is to ensure the best customer experience - not only in your daily contacts with our Once Uponers (all our amazing customers!) but also from your valuable input to the development of our services and products. We are looking for a reliable person who is available to work a few evenings per week, including some weekends and holidays as needed.
What you'll do
You will meet with and give outstanding service to our Once Uponers through email. As a Customer Care team member you assist customers with technical issues as well as general questions. You collect customer feedback, giving us direction in product development as well as other strategic decisions. You will also be a first-hand contact with our printing houses, which today are located in six different countries.
Your background
To be a good fit for this job you have a proven track record of delivering excellent customer experience and have previous experience from a service profession. You have great digital skills and can naturally guide others in apps and technical environments.
Since our Once Uponers are all over the world we value the addition of different cultures and languages to the team. You have excellent written communication in English and Swedish. If you are fluent in other European languages (such as German or Dutch), that will be of great value in this role.
Who you are
This position requires high communicative skills more than anything. The way you listen, understand and respond to our Once Uponers will be the key to succeed in your new role. We offer a flexible working environment and believe that you, a true problem solver and self-motivated colleague, will flourish and genuinely thrive in this team.
You will join a group of colleagues who always support each other and who aren't afraid to step up together and deliver as a team when work gets intense. You are a collaborative colleague who enjoys partnering closely within and across teams to create impactful and purposeful communication.
Working at Once Upon
Our app was created to help people save their favorite moments in an easy and fun way, a little at a time, making everyone's memories shine. And that's how we want our workplace to be too - life (and work) at Once Upon should definitely be filled with happiness. Because happiness is the key to success, not the other way around. Right?
We strive for a safe, caring environment that gives everyone space to be their whole self, all the time. If you feel free and have fun at your job, it is easier to feel passion and responsibility for what you do. We always dare to do what we believe in - failing at something is not the opposite of succeeding in the long run. And we always strive to make things better, for our Once Uponers, for our planet and for each other.
Through innovation, co-creation, transparency and our collective knowledge as a team we always aim to bring value to our Once Uponers. And that collective brain grows with every new colleague that we welcome to the team, enriching us with new perspectives, experiences and views on life. If you're looking for a little more happiness in your life and feel like working at Once Upon would be fun, well, that new colleague might just be you!
Want to know more about Once Upon? Please check out www.onceupon.photo
Location
Our headquarter are located in Skellefteå and we also have sites in Piteå, Umeå, Örnsköldsvik, as well as an office in Stockholm. We offer remote flexibility, and for this particular role, working remotely would be perfectly suitable.
Let's connect
Did this resonate with you? If so, we'd love to hear from you - not just about what you've done, but what drives you forward. This is how we want to get to know you: Submit your resume and a personal letter in Swedish or English. In the personal letter we want you to, as clear and distinct as possible, tell us what you will bring to the table in the Customer Care role.
Candidates with matching profiles will receive a link to a digital screening test and the following step in the recruitment process will be an interview and a practical work case.
If you have any questions about the job or work at Once Upon, don't hesitate to contact People & Talent Management Partner Jenny Falk at jenny.falk@onceupon.se
Last day of application is May 23.
At Once Upon you have the chance to be part of something that truly makes people happy. We want to help people save their favourite moments in an easy and fun way, a little at a time, making everyone's memories shine. Today, there are just over 50 of us working at Once Upon. The app is translated into 12 languages, has been downloaded over 3 million times, with books delivered to over 109 countries, and we're still growing!
