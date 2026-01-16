Customer Care Agent - Czech and/or Slovak Speaking
Do you speak Czech and/or Slovak and are passionate about delivering a first-class customer experience in every interaction? Then this could be the opportunity for you to join the international customer service team at NutraQ in Trollhättan, a fast-growing health and beauty company.
About the positionIn partnership with NutraQ, we are now looking for a Czech and/or Slovak Customer Care Agent for a consulting assignment at NutraQ. You will have the opportunity to work for a fast-growing company within the health and beauty industry that has been awarded Great Place to Work several years in a row. NutraQ highly values collaboration and a strong sense of teamwork.
At the modern office in Trollhättan, you will become part of an engaged team handling customer service for international markets, working primarily with the brand Oslo Skinlab. You will collaborate closely with both Swedish and international colleagues, as well as with other departments within the company. As a Customer Care Agent, you will have a varied workday where you act as the customers' first point of contact, providing support and guidance related to the company's market-leading brands. With your strong communication skills and service mindset, you ensure that customers receive the best possible assistance.
In the customer service team, you and your colleagues will meet curious customers mainly via phone. Your main responsibilities will include:
Providing product information and guidance
Handling questions related to payment options
Conducting follow-up calls to ensure customer satisfaction
Giving tips and recommendations with a focus on increasing sales
We are looking for someone whoHas strong language skills in Czech and/or Slovak, as well as English, both spoken and written
Is collaborative and enjoys working in a team-oriented environment. You are comfortable building relationships both within and outside your own department and understand the value of teamwork in achieving shared goals
Is service-minded and communicative. You have a natural ability to listen to and understand customer needs and can communicate solutions in a clear and engaging way. Your customer interactions are characterized by professionalism and a genuine desire to help
Previous experience within customer service and/or sales is considered a strong merit. Additional language skills beyond Czech/Slovak and English are also considered an advantage.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are solution-oriented and able to handle a high work pace. You will manage a large number of customer cases daily and are able to stay calm and focused even in pressured situations. You are also structured and self-driven, with the ability to organize your work and prioritize tasks to ensure fast and accurate service. You are comfortable working independently and take initiative when needed to improve processes and workflows.
About NutraQNutraQ is a leading Nordic company within health, beauty, and wellness, developing and marketing premium products through strong digital brands. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer experience, NutraQ operates across multiple international markets. In this role, you will work primarily with Oslo Skinlab, one of NutraQ's fast-growing skincare brands, known for combining science-driven formulations with a strong customer-centric approach. Learn more on their website: https://www.nutraq.com/
About the assignmentThis is a 6-month consulting assignment, where you will initially be employed as a consultant by OIO and assigned to NutraQ, with the possibility of extension provided that all parties are satisfied. The role offers the possibility to work remotely two days per week (Mondays and Tuesdays).
Additional informationScope: Full-time, office hours 8:30-16:30 (37.5 hours/week)
Start: As soon as possible, taking notice period into account
Location: Trollhättan
Contact person: Hanna Lundblad
Please submit your application as soon as possible, as we work with ongoing selection and the position may be filled before the application deadline once we move into the interview phase.
