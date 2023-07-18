Customer Advocate
2023-07-18
About Us
Prog-It is a leading IT company specializing in strategic IT partnerships and delivering innovative solutions to our valued clients. We are committed to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service. As an Customer Advocate, you will play a pivotal role in fostering strong client relationships, driving strategic IT partnerships, and ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction.
Job Description
As an Customer Advocate at us, you will be responsible for building and maintaining strategic partnerships with our clients. You will serve as a trusted advisor and advocate, understanding their business needs and aligning our IT solutions to help them achieve their goals. Your focus will be on fostering long-term partnerships, providing exceptional customer service, and ensuring the successful implementation and ongoing support of IT initiatives.
Responsibilities:
• Develop and nurture strategic partnerships with clients, serving as their main point of contact and trusted advisor.
• Understand client business objectives and challenges, and propose IT solutions to address their needs.
• Advocate for clients internally, ensuring their requirements are effectively communicated and addressed within the organization.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including sales, technical experts, and project managers, to deliver high-quality IT solutions and services.
• Conduct regular meetings and check-ins with clients to review project progress, address concerns, and gather feedback.
• Manage client expectations and ensure timely delivery of IT projects and services.
• Identify opportunities for upselling or cross-selling additional IT services or solutions to clients.
• Maintain accurate records of client interactions, agreements, and project details using our CRM system.
• Stay up-to-date with industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in strategic IT partnership management.
Requirements:
• Previous experience in an IT management or IT consulting role, with a focus on strategic partnerships and customer advocacy.
• Strong understanding of IT solutions and services, including infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and software development.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build rapport and establish trust with clients.
• Proven track record of successfully managing and growing client relationships.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with the capacity to align IT solutions with client business objectives.
• Project management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks, manage timelines, and deliver results.
• Familiarity with CRM software and project management tools.
• Bachelor's degree in a relevant field is preferred.
• Positive attitude, self-motivated, and a passion for customer satisfaction.
