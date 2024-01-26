Curator
Company Description
Älmhult is the heart of IKEA. This is where our culture and values were shaped and still develop. This is where the global range and product development for IKEA takes place today and where we want to continue to develop together with the municipality and the community at large. Älmhult is a melting pot of many different nationalities and cultures. Because to make things better for the many, we want to involve people from all parts of the world. Nonetheless, we never forget our Swedish heritage that forms the backbone of who we are today.
IKEA Älmhult AB is a holding company and forms a company group with IKEA Museum AB, IKEA Hotell, IKEA Property AB. We are an independent entity within the Inter IKEA Group.
IKEA has a long-term commitment to Älmhult, we have a strong and long-term plan in place to reflect and deliver to that commitment - IKEA in Älmhult 2030 - to continue to develop together within IKEA and with the community at large. IKEA Älmhult AB, together with IKEA Museum, IKEA Hotell, IKEA Property AB and in collaborations with many others, is leading the Work Live Visit program to secure the development of Älmhult as an attractive and great place where I want to work, live and visit, today and tomorrow.
IKEA Museum in Älmhult is a unique place for the many people. IKEA Museum has the task to share the story of IKEA and how we make things better through our unique formula, Democratic Design. We build and strengthen the IKEA brand by offering a high-quality experience, by interacting with people in the context of life at home, home furnishing and design as well as inviting people behind the scenes of IKEA, giving a more intimate experience of the brand.
Please browse our IKEA Museum homepage to get to know us even better.
Job Description
As an employer, we in IKEA Museum are innovative, leading through a transparent and open leadership among both our leaders and co-workers. We build on each other's strengths and work together with our culture and values as a natural part, to maximize the full potential of our business.
Our Exhibition team leads the development of IKEA Museum by initiating new exhibitions and improving existing ones. As Curator in the Exhibition team, you develop exhibitions with a holistic and visitor centric approach in line with the overall IKEA business priorities to strengthen IKEA positioning in Life at Home, Home Furnishing and Democratic Design. You lead the creative process of the decided exhibitions from ideation to final exhibition and include relevant teams, functions, and specialist into the process. You execute development of content in line with set directions, IKEA tone-of-voice and communication guidelines. Together with relevant stakeholders and assigned specialists, you create the narrative for the exhibition and quality secure that the content is relevant for the decided topic and the visualisation of the exhibition is according to the set IKEA frameworks.
We are now looking for you who want to be part of our journey in the Exhibition team!
Qualifications
We are looking for you who share our passion for IKEA's vision, history, culture and values!
To succeed in this role, you are motivated by the IKEA vision and passionate about making it come true in the IKEA Museum context. You are curious about life at home, people, modern technology and what is going on in the world. You have a strong will to deliver on goals and in time, through involving, engaging, and motivating others - building trust and good relationships.
We see that you have strong leadership capabilities and good communication skills with the ability to inspire others and express yourself clearly. You have capacity to initiate and develop exhibitions, lead creative processes and cooperate effectively with designers and other specialists. You have the capability to explore different perspectives and to lead with processes, coordinating people and processes in parallel. You have an eye for details as well as the totality.
We expect you to have a university degree in design, curation, art direction and/or experience in design, curation or creative direction in a global organization. You have experience of leading creative processes in a bigger context. It is beneficial if you have experience working with exhibition development.
We see that you are fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Additional Information
This position is a full-time assignment, located in Älmhult, Sweden and you will report to the Exhibition Manager at IKEA Museum.
We look forward to receiving your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English latest 16th of February. Kindly note that due to GDPR and Data Privacy, we do not accept any applications via email.
For questions about the position, please contact Exhibition Manager, Wanda Blom Backlund at wanda.blombacklund@inter.ikea.com
If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Leader, Isabella Carlsson at isabella.carlsson4@inter.ikea.com
