CTO to Luxbright
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mpya Sci & Tech AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Be at the forefront of X-ray technology and join Luxbright as CTO and shape the future.
Unlock the full potential of your technical expertise in a company that is revolutionizing the X-ray industry. As our CTO, you will be responsible for driving all aspects of our technical development and you will lead our team of professionals to create cutting-edge solutions that save, protect, and simplify people's lives. With development and production all under one roof, this is an exciting opportunity to join an entrepreneurial and open-minded company that is making a real difference in the world. Apply now to become part of something truly special!
Role and responsibilities
As CTO you will drive and develop Luxbright's technical vision and lead the development of microfocus X-ray tubes and cold cathode sources. You will have the overall responsibility of the technology, development projects and provide in-depth technical expertise for operational initiatives.
Managing a team of 4 employees as well as being able to communicate with the whole company and externally, is equally important. Your ability to contribute with a positive approach creates a results-oriented work environment.
In this role you will get the chance to steer and guide the technological product development of a high-tech company on a journey to becoming great!
Your profile
We believe you have a MSc in physics, electronics, mechanical engineering or equivalent. You have at least 5 years' experience from successfully leading development and launch of technical products on the market. You have the ability to understand the domain and X-ray technology in depth, possibly thanks to extensive knowledge of advanced engineering such as nanotechnology, ultra-high vacuum, high voltage systems or similar. Since Luxbright is a growing entrepreneurial company, willingness to hands-on development work is very important.
You have a positive and solution-oriented approach and are not afraid to take decisions. A deep interest in technology and experience in working with all stages of a product is crucial for this role.
Contact
In this recruitment process Luxbright collaborates with Mpya Sci & Tech. For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Talent Advisor Cecilia Karlsson +46 (0) 76 164 89 00. Please send in your application through www.mpyascitech.com.
About Luxbright AB
Luxbright offers X-ray emission solutions to international system suppliers. Our patented technology allows for world-leading image resolution and improved X-ray machines to save, protect, and simplify people's lives. Luxbright makes microfocus affordable and enables new applications based on cold cathode technology. Development, production, and testing are all carried out under the same roof in state-of-the-art facilities located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204) Arbetsplats
Mpya Sci & Tech Jobbnummer
7375993