CTO
2022-12-21
We are on a mission to help people achieve better health through screening and we identify physical and mental health risks at an early stage and help employees prevent diseases and health problems with the right intervention at the right time.
Do you want to be part of driving the development of this service that helps people achieve better health?
We are expanding and are looking for a passionate CTO to lead the continued development of our digital health platform.
ABOUT THE POSITION
OneLab is a health tech scale-up company that uses our health platform to help companies prevent and manage illness among their employees.
As we are experiencing strong growth and the digital part of our service offering will be the focus.
We are therefore looking for a CTO to lead our tech organization, which today consists of developers and designers, who will together develop and improve our digital health platform.
As CTO, you are responsible for ;
• Leading, developing and engaged the team in their daily work.
• Setting up processes, following up on your employees and ensuring top performance & delivery.
• In the future, more employees will be recruited to the team, which you as CTO are responsible for in collaboration with HR.
• You are also expected to contribute by actually writing code.
WHAT WE OFFER
A chance to help people detect health problems at an early stage. In addition to this we offer you to be a part of and the leader of a team with a handful of developers and a designer with competence in both frontend and backend. It is possible to choose where you want to focus. The complexity lies in booking flows, video meetings, calendar and calculation and presentation of test results. We develop three platforms for our nurses, patients and customer companies.
We also offer;
Energy
• With our diversity of skills, perspectives and backgrounds, we can create, innovate, and disrupt like no other.
• Energy & team cohesion is significant for the OneLab team Teach and there for essential to our success.
Courage - Ownership & Impact
• Here, every voice matters. We're organized into one tech team, run like a start-up and focused to solve different problem spaces.
• We have a modern release flow with AWS. We are rebuilding the back office with Svelte. Our application towards patients and companies is built in React.
Heart - Trust & Collaboration
• Successes and failures are won together at OneLab in a melting pot of awesome teams. Win, lose and learn, we're on this path together.
• If you love what you do, you should love where you do it.
Hybrid & Office
• We genuinely believe in the power of regular face-to-face interactions in building close connections with our teams, but we also strongly believe people can work effectively remotely. This means that combining both is the key to success.
• Our office is located in the very heart of Stockholm
WHO ARE YOU?
As CTO, you need to be someone who can combine leading a cross-functional team and working hands-on with our developers.
This means that you need to be able to switch between working operatively and strategically.
You also need to be able to understand and write code.
Together with the rest of the management team, you will set the overall roadmap for our digital product, and in consultation with the tech team.
You will have an important responsibility for OneLab's technical strategies and technology choices.
To succeed in your role as CTO, you need to work passionately to deliver high value to our customers. You need to ensure that our products are at the forefront of technology and have a deep understanding of the technical aspects of our products.
We believe that you have a degree in computer science or engineering, and have a multi-year proven track record of building and leading high-performing teams in fast-growing environments.
You also have a strong ability to motivate and develop others and build and maintain relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.
EXPERIENCE YOU'LL NEED TO HAVE
• Experience leading a successful development team.
• At least 4-5 years of programming experience.
• Swedish or English as a native language or fluent in both spoken and written form.
• Leadership experience.
• Experience training junior developers.
• Experience working with frequent product updates, i.e. continuously improving the product in order to enhance the user experience and always stay ahead in a competitive market.
• Experience with JavaScript, React, Node, AWS and Docker.
• Experience with Integration solutions.
BONUS POINTS IF YOU HAVE
• Experience leading or working with product managers/product functions.
• Experience with UX/UI
ABOUT ONELAB
OneLab is a company consisting of a great team that values joy in everyday life and feels proud of their product and the opportunity to do good in combination with creating growth. At OneLab, we work towards clear goals and milestones in a flat organization where curiosity and open communication are encouraged. Today, we are about 50 employees. The plan is to continue to grow and multiply the number of employees in the company.
OneLab was founded in 2014 and is today one of the leading companies in preventive corporate health care. OneLab is located in Sweden with clients in several other European countries. The company is part of the Axel Johnson Group.
We believe that no one should have to suffer from poor health at work. However, surveys show that 1 in 3 workers have health problems related to their job and mental health is increasingly becoming a problem in society, affecting how people perform at work.
OneLab helps companies to actively work to create healthy workplaces is an important part of preventing ill health, and a healthy working environment contributes to increased productivity, benefiting individuals, companies and society as a whole.
PRACTICAL INFORMATION
Start: Immediately or according to the agreement
Location: Central Stockholm
Scope: Full time
Compensation: Salary according to the agreement. Ersättning
