CTO - hands on and strategic
2022-12-29
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
5+ years experience in object-oriented PHP development (preferably PHP 7+, 8.0)
2+ years experience in Symfony and Laravel frameworks;
2+ years experience in frontend frameworks such as Angular 10+
Solid foundation in SQL databases and design, specifically PostgreSQL
Experience in Liquidbase (database version control tool);
Basic experience in integrating AWS services such as S3, Textract, SqS, RDS
Capable of building server-side and client-side applications with PHP, Javascript, and HTML
Strong knowledge of design patterns, security, and performance concepts
Good understanding of RESTful architecture
Experience in tools such as Docker, Rancher (Cattle), Ansible, bash scripting, Nginx, and Traefik
Creation of docker containers to integrate the applications into our automated DevOps process;
Knowledge of Git / Bitbucket and related workflows in a distributed team environment
