Css Developer To Made People - A Growing & Innovative E-Commerce Agency
Rektra AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-26
Are you a competent CSS-developer with positive energy and a for exploring new tech? Look no further: Made People is the right place for you!
Made People primarily work with React and Vue, however, we're fast-moving and rather agnostic in terms of tech. This means you must have a curious nature and enjoy trying out new things: we actively encourage everyone to explore new ideas for improving our tech stack and ways of working.
We think you enjoy:
Loves writing and working with CSS
Is excited by all the new CSS features and sees CSS as its own programming language, not an afterthought
Creating interactions that bring designs to life
Collaborating closely with designers
Being positive and open to new ways of working and thinking
Responsibilities:
Develop technical solutions for the organization, taking into account performance, scalability, and maintainability
Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other stakeholders to ensure that technical solutions align with the product vision and requirements
Drive software development best practices, such as coding standards, testing, and code reviews
Evaluate emerging technologies, tools, and platforms to recommend adoption when appropriate
Ensure that projects are delivered on time and within budget
Requirements:
• 1 year of relevant work experience within CSS
Knows about cutting-edge/unreleased CSS features
Has tried different approaches to writing CSS (e.g. SASS/tailwind / CSS-in-JS / Plain CSS files) and has opinions on which are good/bad
Could have a designer background (maybe worked as a designer and learned to implement their designs)
Has experience working with animations/transitions on the web (framer motion / CSS animations / other frameworks)
Working proficiency in English (Swedish is a bonus)
You'll be working with:
CSS-in-JS (Vanilla Extract)
React and Vue.js
Next.js
Typescript
Headless UI Libraries (Radix UI, Headless UI)
CSS Utility Libraries (such as Tailwind)
Storybook
Design Systems
Storyblok (headless CMS)
Perks of joining Made People
Your personality and attitude towards work are highly valued. You'll be given the freedom and responsibility you need to do your best work under the best conditions for you. Over time your responsibility will increase, aiding your personal growth, and the company as a whole.
We take pride in promoting a healthy work-life and compensate all our employees with:
Competitive salary
Wellness grant
Flexible working hours & remote options
Employee bonus system
Occupational pension
Who are Made People
Made People is an e-commerce agency trusted by Scandinavia's top fashion brands. We're driven by effect and value. We create e-commerce stores with heart, pride, and a belief that every client is different and needs to be treated as such. We believe that there is always room for innovation. Så ansöker du
