CSC Specialist, temporary contract 1 year
2025-02-20
, Borlänge
, Säter
, Gagnef
, Hofors
Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Falun
, Västerås
, Stockholm
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
Ensure seamless order processing and customer satisfaction
Do you want to ensure customer satisfaction and contribute to the overall revenue growth of a thriving company?
As a CSC Specialist at NKT, you will be responsible for registering and monitoring sales orders and projects, confirming accurate delivery details, and maintaining customer master data in our ERP system. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a team that values safety and collaboration. Are you ready to start as soon as possible and be availible for us until 31.06.2026?
Support customer satisfaction and operational efficiency
Your role will be to:
* Register and monitor sales orders and projects, ensuring compliance with company policies and procedures.
* Confirm accurate delivery details to customers with high focus on load optimization, verifying stock availability according to agreed lead times.
* Monitor and maintain customer master data in the ERP system.
* Handle inquiries and resolve issues in a timely manner, collaborating with other departments.
Contribute to the overall efficiency of the customer service team and maintain positive customer experiences.
Your role will also involve:
* Project coordination
* Register claims and coordinate with Quality and Shipping departments to resolve them
* Delivery coordination & Returns processing
* Collaborate with Finance to ensure timely customer payments
* Analyze data of booked and billed orders to identify and close potential gaps
* Constantly improving delivery performance
You will report to the Customer Service Manager and work closely with the Supply Chain and Finance departments. This position is based in Falun.
Service-minded professional with effective organizational skills
We are looking for a service-minded team player with strong organizational, problem-solving, and communication skills. You should have a positive mindset, be attentive to detail, and possess strong commercial thinking skills. Building good relationships and being a positive role model by embodying NKT's values are crucial for this role.
You also have:
* Managing various tasks
* Good skills in Microsoft Office
* Fluent in Swedish and English
* Knowledge of Finnish is an advantage
* Skills in ERP systems is a merit
At NKT we believe in empowering our team members to thrive both personally and professionally. Our commitment to work-life balance extends beyond mere words; it's woven into the fabric of our company culture. Whether you're working partly from home or collaborating in our vibrant office spaces, we prioritize flexibility, well-being, and harmony. Because when our team members flourish, so does our innovation and growth.
Be part of our growth journey
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
We will review applications continuously and we recommend you to apply as soon as possible. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact HRBP moa.backstedt@nkt.com
